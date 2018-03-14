Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : PurePoint® Financial Comes To Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PurePoint® Financial, a hybrid digital bank and division of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. aimed at committed savers, announced today the opening of its newest Financial Center in Brooklyn.

Located in the historic Brooklyn Heights neighborhood at 142 Montague Street, the third PurePoint Financial Center in New York builds upon the momentum from those launched on Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and in Scarsdale.

Beginning this week, Brooklynites and those in the surrounding communities will be able to visit the PurePoint Financial Center and enjoy a modern, streamlined and cashless banking experience along with a relaxed setting and hospitality area. Clients will also enjoy market-leading rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs), no monthly fees, and knowledgeable savings professionals who are available to answer questions about FDIC insurance1 and how best to save.

"Brooklyn is its own hub within the financial capital of the world, and we wanted to be sure all five boroughs were able to build their savings at location that makes sense for their 24/7 lives," said Pierre P. Habis, President of PurePoint Financial. "We've established great relationships in New York and are excited to help this community get to work on their savings goals."

PurePoint was launched in February 2017 to provide committed savers with what they want –– market-leading rates, the convenience and around-the-clock access that comes from banking online and the ability to meet with a savings professional in-person when needed. The hybrid digital bank has continued to offer a unique savings experience tailored to the evolving needs of consumers and emphasizing service to their clients and local communities. PurePoint exclusively offers savings accounts and CDs, and new online accounts can be opened within six minutes and funded from a mobile device.

"We've built a strong base of committed savers in and around New York City, and look forward to putting down roots and making similar connections in Brooklyn Heights," said Eliane Tchikanda, director and New York market executive for PurePoint Financial.

PurePoint Financial Centers are open Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (excluding federal holidays). With the addition of the Brooklyn Heights location, 21 PurePoint Financial Centers are currently open in the New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, and Tampa Bay areas.

About PurePoint Financial

PurePoint Financial is a division of MUFG Union Bank, N.A., a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups. As the next evolution in the financial services industry, PurePoint® Financial is the modern way to save − online, over the phone or in person. PurePoint offers market-leading CD and savings rates, no monthly fees and all the flexibility and convenience of online banking with 24/7 access from your computer, tablet or mobile devices. PurePoint also offers Financial Centers at select locations staffed by knowledgeable team members who are committed to delivering an exceptional client experience.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 361 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 19 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $118.5 billion, as of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MTU), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥312.5 trillion (JPY) or $2.8 trillion (USD)2, as of December 31, 2017. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1Deposits of PurePoint Financial and MUFG Union Bank, N.A. are combined and not separately insured for FDIC insurance purposes

2Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥113.0 (JPY) as of December 29, 2017

