Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (8306)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. : NYSE Ticker Symbol Changes from "MTU" to "MUFG" Effective April 2, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 01:01am CET

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU), one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced the change of its NYSE ticker symbol from “MTU” to “MUFG”, effective with the opening of trading on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Note: This change only affects the NYSE ticker symbol. MUFG’s current TSE code remains unchanged.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately US$2.7 trillion as of September 30, 2017. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,000 offices in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group’s operating companies include The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan’s leading trust bank), and MUFG Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s largest securities firms. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
On April 1, 2018 the name of MUFG’s commercial bank will change from “The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.” to “MUFG Bank, Ltd.” Also, MUFG’s New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol will change to “MUFG.”
Under this new name, we remain committed to supporting our customers’ growth through offering an extensive range of banking and investment products and services to businesses, governments, and individuals worldwide on group basis.
For more information, visit www.mufg.jp/english.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
01:01aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : NYSE Ticker Symbol Changes from "MTU" to ..
BU
03/12NOBLE ENERGY, INC. (NYSE : NBL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Ag..
AQ
03/08MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Trust and Banking Corporation to Begin Offering Home ..
AQ
03/07MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Trust and Banking Corporation to begin offering home ..
AQ
03/04Thirty GCC companies to go public this year
AQ
03/03MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Cadwalader Advises Agent in $2 Billion Workout for No..
AQ
03/02Japan's top banks unite on new mobile payments system
AQ
02/26MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : QFBA joins hands with MUFG to help develop Qatari tal..
AQ
02/26MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Announces Partial Cash Tender Offers for Certain..
PU
02/21MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Notice Regarding Today's Media Reports
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/02Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reports 9M results 
01/24BLCN ETF : The Deep Dive 
01/22The Ideal Stock Evaluation System? 
01/22Mondelez International Is Inexpensive - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/19/18) 
01/18Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reports 1H results 
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 5 125 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1 018 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 9,36
P/E ratio 2019 9,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 9 968 B
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial G Technical Analysis Chart | 8306 | JP3902900004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 897  JPY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuyuki Hirano President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Sono Executive Chairman
Muneaki Tokunari Group Financial Officer & Director
Satoshi Murabayashi Group Chief Information Officer
Takashi Nagaoka Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC-13.01%93 318
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.38%398 116
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.65%355 339
BANK OF AMERICA10.84%335 174
WELLS FARGO-4.02%286 740
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%279 672
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.