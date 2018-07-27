Log in
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (8306)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. : to Advise the New Request Form for Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2018

07/27/2018 | 09:51am CEST

All shareholders of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)(TOKYO:8306)(ISIN:JP3902900004)(MUFG) may receive a hard copy of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 12, 2018, free of charge upon request at our website. After August 1, 2018, such request should be made to below :
https://form.mufg.jp/regist/is?SMPFORM=nbp-lergt-4cdffa98f29ce1e48fbe39a625e48382


© Business Wire 2018
