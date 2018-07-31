Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Regarding the Financial Services Agency announcement pertaining to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.

Regarding the Financial Services Agency announcement pertaining to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Tokyo, July 31, 2018 --- Today, Japan's Financial Services Agency announced its decision to order Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of MUFG, to pay an administrative monetary penalty.

MUFG accepts the Financial Services Agency's announcement with sincerity and will reflect deeply on our actions.

We sincerely apologize to our customers and other stakeholders for the inconvenience and concern we have caused.

Going forward, MUFG will strive to thoroughly enforce strict compliance and internal controls across the entire group and will work to regain the trust that has been lost as a result of this issue.

- End -