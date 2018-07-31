Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (8306)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Regarding the Financial Services Agency announcement pertaining to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:38am CEST

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.

Regarding the Financial Services Agency announcement pertaining to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Tokyo, July 31, 2018 --- Today, Japan's Financial Services Agency announced its decision to order Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of MUFG, to pay an administrative monetary penalty.

MUFG accepts the Financial Services Agency's announcement with sincerity and will reflect deeply on our actions.

We sincerely apologize to our customers and other stakeholders for the inconvenience and concern we have caused.

Going forward, MUFG will strive to thoroughly enforce strict compliance and internal controls across the entire group and will work to regain the trust that has been lost as a result of this issue.

- End -

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 07:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
09:38aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Regarding the Financial Services Agency announcement ..
PU
09:37aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Japan FSA fines MUFG-Morgan Stanley JV $2 million for..
RE
09:13aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : OJK grants approval for MUFG Bank to increase its inv..
PU
07/27MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : to Advise the New Request Form for Annual..
BU
07/26MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank Ltd. Appoints Craig Gardner Head of its Can..
AQ
07/23MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Notice regarding Completion of Cancellation of Own Sh..
PU
07/16MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG)-Regarding the Ministry of Finance announcement ..
AQ
07/13MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Announcement of Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F ..
AQ
07/13MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Regarding the Ministry of Finance announcement pertai..
PU
07/13MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/13Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reports FY results 
07/10Financial upgrade 
06/28Federal Reserve objects to Deutsche Bank USA's capital return plan 
06/28Next round of bank stress tests 
06/21U.S.'S LARGEST BANKS WOULD BE ABLE T : Fed 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 910 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 926 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 9,95
P/E ratio 2020 9,62
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 9 552 B
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 869  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuyuki Hirano President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Sono Executive Chairman
Muneaki Tokunari Group Financial Officer & Director
Hironori Kamezawa Group Chief Information Officer
Saburo Araki Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC-16.43%85 895
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA6.06%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.59%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.