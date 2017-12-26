Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD (8031)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mitsui : MOU Concluded for Feasibility Study of Surfactant (SOFTANOL®) Development in Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 03:09am CET

MITSUI & CO., LTD. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga), has agreed to jointly conduct a feasibility study ('F/S') with NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. ('Nippon Shokubai', Head Office: Osaka, President: Yujiro Goto) and PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited. ('PTTGC', Head Office: Bangkok, CEO: Supattanapong Punmeechaow) with regard to secondary alcohol ethoxylates (surfactants named SOFTANOL®), business development in Thailand, and recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU').

Under this MOU, Mitsui, Nippon Shokubai and PTTGC will start the F/S of manufacturing and sales of SOFTANOL products in Thailand, and plan to make an investment judgment by March 2019.

The F/S will be carried out with the aim of launching commercial operations within 2022 in Hemaraj Eastern Industrial Estate, which is located in Rayong, Thailand. A key raw material, ethylene oxide, will be supplied by PTTGC, which operates in the same industrial park.

The SOFTANOL series are unique surfactants which have variety of sound characteristics such as high detergency, excellent biodegradability, etc. They are used as materials for a wide variety of end products, such as homecare liquid detergents and industrial cleaning agents, and following the recent heightened interest in quality of life, further growth in demand for SOFTANOL products is expected.

Through the development of the high-performance materials business, Mitsui will continue to contribute to the realization of prosperous lives for people all over the world.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 02:09:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
12/18 MITSUI : Strategic alliance with Portugal Electric Bus manufacturer
12/16 MITSUI : Wrtsil signs EPC contract for 52MW PV project in Jordan
12/15 WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wartsila to increase the share of renewables in Jordan by buildin..
12/15 MITSUI : receives encouragement award for supporting utilization of intellectual..
12/14 MITSUI : Wrtsil to increase the share of renewables in Jordan by building 52 MWp..
12/13 Demonstration Test of Blockchain Technology in Cross-Border Trade Operations(..
12/13 SMBC, Mitsui & Co, IBM Japan, JRI to test blockchain tech for cross-border tr..
12/13 MITSUI : Russia's Gazprom says gets loan, credit line of 1.7 billion euros
12/13 MITSUI : joins AI Business Promotion Consortium promoting AI development in Japa..
12/12 MITSUI : Launch of a validation experiment on viability of blockchain technology..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/27 Vale, Mitsui get $2.7B project financing for Nacala logistics corridor
11/06 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
10/20 The Best DGI Stocks For Young Investors - October 1-12, 2017
09/20 Maersk sells oil tanker business for $1.17B
09/07 GE sells Penske Truck Leasing to Penske Automotive, Mitsui for $674M
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 4 707 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 401 B
Debt 2018 3 263 B
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 7,85
P/E ratio 2019 9,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 3 238 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 8031 | JP3893600001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 839  JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Keigo Matsubara CFO & Representative Director
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD12.39%28 574
MITSUBISHI CORP23.31%43 145
ITOCHU CORP36.13%30 631
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%21 792
SUMITOMO CORP40.17%21 304
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP49.67%14 153
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.