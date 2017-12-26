Mitsui : MOU Concluded for Feasibility Study of Surfactant (SOFTANOL®) Development in Thailand

MITSUI & CO., LTD. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga), has agreed to jointly conduct a feasibility study ('F/S') with NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. ('Nippon Shokubai', Head Office: Osaka, President: Yujiro Goto) and PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited. ('PTTGC', Head Office: Bangkok, CEO: Supattanapong Punmeechaow) with regard to secondary alcohol ethoxylates (surfactants named SOFTANOL®), business development in Thailand, and recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU').

Under this MOU, Mitsui, Nippon Shokubai and PTTGC will start the F/S of manufacturing and sales of SOFTANOL products in Thailand, and plan to make an investment judgment by March 2019.

The F/S will be carried out with the aim of launching commercial operations within 2022 in Hemaraj Eastern Industrial Estate, which is located in Rayong, Thailand. A key raw material, ethylene oxide, will be supplied by PTTGC, which operates in the same industrial park.

The SOFTANOL series are unique surfactants which have variety of sound characteristics such as high detergency, excellent biodegradability, etc. They are used as materials for a wide variety of end products, such as homecare liquid detergents and industrial cleaning agents, and following the recent heightened interest in quality of life, further growth in demand for SOFTANOL products is expected.

Through the development of the high-performance materials business, Mitsui will continue to contribute to the realization of prosperous lives for people all over the world.