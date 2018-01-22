Mitsui : and TechMatrix to Establish a Medical Image AI Platform Business Joint Venture

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) and TechMatrix Corporation ('TMX', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Takashi Yuri), the leading provider of the cloud-based picture archiving and communication systems, have entered into an agreement whereby Mitsui will subscribe for new shares of NOBORI Ltd. (New Company) through third-party allotment, which will be newly established by TMX. TMX will transfer its medical systems business to the New Company, while Mitsui will acquire 33.34% of its shares for an investment of approximately ¥2.2 billion.

While demand for healthcare services continues to expand globally, there is increasing pressure on healthcare service providers due to limited resources of healthcare service provider. As such, the use of new technologies, such as AI, is essential for solving this problem. There is also an increasing expectation that personal health and medical data will be managed and utilized to provide quality services matched to the health status of each individual, so that people can remain healthy even at an advanced age.

The NOBORI, the cloud service of picture archiving and communication systems that will be transferred to the New Company by TMX, will help to meet these various societal needs in a wide range of fields, including not only radiology but also pathology, endoscopy, and ultrasound. TMX already has over 720 contracts and has accumulated a massive resource of imaging data representing 100 million medical examinations of a total of 20 million patients. The New Company will continue to expand the NOBORI cloud service business, while building a data platform based on its accumulated imaging data. Based on these, it will provide AI-based interpretation and diagnosis support, which will contribute to more advanced medical care, and promote collaboration with medical institutions to develop and introduce services for individuals.

Mitsui regards data as a capital and is advancing new business based on Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in a variety of areas, including healthcare. Mitsui will leverage its global networks and knowledge accumulated through its healthcare and ICT business in Japan and overseas to support the expansion of the New Company's business operations. Through NOBORI Cloud services, Mitsui also aims to create new business models that utilize medical data to benefit individuals as the end users of healthcare services.

Profile of New Company

Name of Company NOBORI Ltd. Head Office Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo Establishment January 2018 Representative Yoshihisa Yoda Business Activities Cloud service of picture archiving and communication systemsc and administration of medical data platform

Images relating to NOBORI services and products

Notice:

