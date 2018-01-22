Log in
MITSUI & CO LTD (8031)

MITSUI & CO LTD (8031)
News

Mitsui : and TechMatrix to Establish a Medical Image AI Platform Business Joint Venture

01/22/2018 | 07:54am CET

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) and TechMatrix Corporation ('TMX', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Takashi Yuri), the leading provider of the cloud-based picture archiving and communication systems, have entered into an agreement whereby Mitsui will subscribe for new shares of NOBORI Ltd. (New Company) through third-party allotment, which will be newly established by TMX. TMX will transfer its medical systems business to the New Company, while Mitsui will acquire 33.34% of its shares for an investment of approximately ¥2.2 billion.

While demand for healthcare services continues to expand globally, there is increasing pressure on healthcare service providers due to limited resources of healthcare service provider. As such, the use of new technologies, such as AI, is essential for solving this problem. There is also an increasing expectation that personal health and medical data will be managed and utilized to provide quality services matched to the health status of each individual, so that people can remain healthy even at an advanced age.

The NOBORI, the cloud service of picture archiving and communication systems that will be transferred to the New Company by TMX, will help to meet these various societal needs in a wide range of fields, including not only radiology but also pathology, endoscopy, and ultrasound. TMX already has over 720 contracts and has accumulated a massive resource of imaging data representing 100 million medical examinations of a total of 20 million patients. The New Company will continue to expand the NOBORI cloud service business, while building a data platform based on its accumulated imaging data. Based on these, it will provide AI-based interpretation and diagnosis support, which will contribute to more advanced medical care, and promote collaboration with medical institutions to develop and introduce services for individuals.

Mitsui regards data as a capital and is advancing new business based on Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in a variety of areas, including healthcare. Mitsui will leverage its global networks and knowledge accumulated through its healthcare and ICT business in Japan and overseas to support the expansion of the New Company's business operations. Through NOBORI Cloud services, Mitsui also aims to create new business models that utilize medical data to benefit individuals as the end users of healthcare services.

Profile of New Company

Name of Company NOBORI Ltd.
Head Office Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Establishment January 2018
Representative Yoshihisa Yoda
Business Activities Cloud service of picture archiving and communication systemsc and administration of medical data platform

Images relating to NOBORI services and products

Notice:
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Mitsui's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Mitsui's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Mitsui's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Mitsui undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
This announcement is published in order to publicly announce specific facts stated above, and does not constitute a solicitation of investments or any similar act inside or outside of Japan, regarding the shares, bonds or other securities issued by us.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:54:05 UTC.

