Mitsui : to Participate in FKS Food & Agri, an Integrated Food Enterprise in South-Eastern Asia

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) and the Development Bank of Japan Inc. ('DBJ') have jointly acquired shares in FKS Food & Agri Pte Ltd. ('FKSFA'), an integrated food enterprise that operates in Southeast Asia, mainly Indonesia, by subscribing for a third-party allocation of new shares for a total investment of approximately ¥11.4 billion (equity stake of 8.5%). The acquisition of shares was completed through a special purpose company, MDF Co., Ltd. (Mitsui: 60%, DBJ: 40%).

Mitsui, under its Medium-term Management Plan, has identified 'Nutrition & Agriculture', in other words, food and agriculture, as a new growth area. In the food sector, Southeast Asia is seen as an especially important market for its large population and high reliance on imported food resources, and Mitsui will further step up its efforts on initiatives designed to enhance added value to foods. Indonesia in particular offers excellent market growth potential given its economic growth and the resulting expansion of the middle-class population. Mitsui's Food Business Unit views Indonesia as a market that should be targeted for business expansion in the area of food processing, which is expected to yield high-added value and substantial earnings.

By utilizing the 'Special Investment Operations', DBJ decided to supply growth capital to support enhancement of competitiveness of Mitsui as well as Japanese industry.

FKSFA is engaged in a diverse range of business in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia, including grain importing and sales, port facility operations, sugar and flour manufacturing, and the starch business. These activities align well with the business areas in which the Mitsui & Co. group has been working for many years in Japan. While maximizing its business operations in grain producing areas, Mitsui aims to build a stable earnings base across the entire supply chain from producing areas to consumption markets. In collaboration with FKSFA, Japanese-capital companies, and others, Mitsui will work towards business expansion in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, with an eye on new initiatives in the food processing industry in these countries.

Profile of FKS

Name of Company FKS Food & Agri Pte Ltd Head Office Singapore Establishment July 11, 2016 Employees Approx. 3,000 (group total) Equity USD 451 million (as of December 31, 2017) Shareholders FKS International (founding family): 82.9%

Proterra: 8.5%

MDF: 8.5% Business Activities Integrated food business in Southeast Asia, mainly Indonesia

Grain Berth

Grain Import Facility

Notice:

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Mitsui's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Mitsui's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Mitsui's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Mitsui undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This announcement is published in order to publicly announce specific facts stated above, and does not constitute a solicitation of investments or any similar act inside or outside of Japan, regarding the shares, bonds or other securities issued by us.