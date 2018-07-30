Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD (8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsui : to Participate in FKS Food & Agri, an Integrated Food Enterprise in South-Eastern Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 06:07am CEST

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) and the Development Bank of Japan Inc. ('DBJ') have jointly acquired shares in FKS Food & Agri Pte Ltd. ('FKSFA'), an integrated food enterprise that operates in Southeast Asia, mainly Indonesia, by subscribing for a third-party allocation of new shares for a total investment of approximately ¥11.4 billion (equity stake of 8.5%). The acquisition of shares was completed through a special purpose company, MDF Co., Ltd. (Mitsui: 60%, DBJ: 40%).

Mitsui, under its Medium-term Management Plan, has identified 'Nutrition & Agriculture', in other words, food and agriculture, as a new growth area. In the food sector, Southeast Asia is seen as an especially important market for its large population and high reliance on imported food resources, and Mitsui will further step up its efforts on initiatives designed to enhance added value to foods. Indonesia in particular offers excellent market growth potential given its economic growth and the resulting expansion of the middle-class population. Mitsui's Food Business Unit views Indonesia as a market that should be targeted for business expansion in the area of food processing, which is expected to yield high-added value and substantial earnings.

By utilizing the 'Special Investment Operations', DBJ decided to supply growth capital to support enhancement of competitiveness of Mitsui as well as Japanese industry.

FKSFA is engaged in a diverse range of business in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia, including grain importing and sales, port facility operations, sugar and flour manufacturing, and the starch business. These activities align well with the business areas in which the Mitsui & Co. group has been working for many years in Japan. While maximizing its business operations in grain producing areas, Mitsui aims to build a stable earnings base across the entire supply chain from producing areas to consumption markets. In collaboration with FKSFA, Japanese-capital companies, and others, Mitsui will work towards business expansion in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, with an eye on new initiatives in the food processing industry in these countries.

Profile of FKS

Name of Company FKS Food & Agri Pte Ltd
Head Office Singapore
Establishment July 11, 2016
Employees Approx. 3,000 (group total)
Equity USD 451 million (as of December 31, 2017)
Shareholders FKS International (founding family): 82.9%
Proterra: 8.5%
MDF: 8.5%
Business Activities Integrated food business in Southeast Asia, mainly Indonesia

Grain Berth

Grain Import Facility

Notice:
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Mitsui's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Mitsui's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Mitsui's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Mitsui undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
This announcement is published in order to publicly announce specific facts stated above, and does not constitute a solicitation of investments or any similar act inside or outside of Japan, regarding the shares, bonds or other securities issued by us.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 04:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
06:07aMITSUI : to Participate in FKS Food & Agri, an Integrated Food Enterprise in Sou..
PU
07/19AXIATA BHD : Japan firm takes another 10pct of telecom Smart
AQ
07/18MITSUI TO ESTABLISH VOICE SERVICE BU : The First Project from its In-House Entre..
PU
07/16MITSUI : increases Smart Axiata stake to 20%
AQ
07/10MITSUI : to Donate 10,000,000 Yen to Aid Flood Relief Efforts in Western Japan
PU
07/09MITSUI : and Kirin to Jointly Invest in Thorne Research in the U.S.
PU
07/06MITSUI : Thailand pilot plant completed for conversion of sugarcane bagasse into..
PU
06/29MITSUI : enters into agreement to provide project financing for desalination and..
PU
06/27MITSUI : France's Tereos signs sugar transport, warehouse deal with Brazil's VLI
RE
06/27MITSUI : T.E.N. Ghana MV25 B.V. provides donation to Tokyo Medical and Dental Un..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/06Mitsui may raise its stake in Vale, executive says 
05/08Mitsui & Co. Ltd. reports FY results 
02/05Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/05AWE board backs takeover from Mitsui 
01/12Penske property takes a look at blockchain 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 999 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 429 B
Debt 2019 3 028 B
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 7,66
P/E ratio 2020 7,78
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 3 312 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 174  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD2.48%29 826
MITSUBISHI CORP0.54%45 648
ITOCHU CORP-5.41%30 218
SUMITOMO CORP-3.18%21 104
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%21 065
MARUBENI CORP4.69%13 583
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.