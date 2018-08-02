Mitsui Mining and Smelting : Completion of Expansion of Production Capacity of Cerium Oxide Based Abrasive MIREK™

August 2, 2018

Press Release

Completion of Expansion of Production Capacity of Cerium

Oxide Based Abrasive MIREKTM

Start of operation with increased capacity at Miike Rare Metal Plant

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (President: Keiji Nishida; "Mitsui Kinzoku," hereinafter) is pleased to announce that it has completed the expansion of production capacity of cerium oxide-based abrasive MIREKTM . Production with the increased capacity is underway.

The MIREK™ abrasive is one of the main products of Miike Rare Metal Plant (Omuta-shi, Fukuoka) in the Engineered Powder Division of Mitsui Kinzoku. The company offers a lineup of MIREK™ products for a broad range of applications, from primary polishing to finishing of glass substrates, lenses, and other applications in electronic components and high-end optics-related segments. The lineup is highly acclaimed by customers.

Mitsui Kinzoku has been taking steps to increase the production capacity of MIREK™ abrasive (as announced in the press release dated September 14, 2017). The company announces that, as it planned initially, installation of equipment was completed in July 2018 and production began in August.

As a result of the production capacity increase, the monthly production capacity will increase from the previous 180 tons to 240 tons.

Under its slogan of Material Intelligence, Mitsui Kinzoku will be working to ensure stable quality and sufficient supply to customers.

