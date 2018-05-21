TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) is pleased to announce that its group company MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd. (President: Hirokazu Hatta) sells a new type of 'Viable Organism Analyzer (VOA1000K)' which designed and developed by SATAKE CORPORATION (Chairperson: Toshiko Satake).

Viable Organism Analyzer can detect the number of viable organisms in the ballast water and it can be used simply and easily on board. The analyzer can estimate the number of both viable organisms of Large size (Minimum diameter ≧ 50 µm) and Small size (Minimum diameter 10 µm ≦ x MOL Techno-Trade also sells the compact concentrator, which calls 'Viable Organism Sampler (VOS)', jointly developed by MOL Engineering Co., Ltd. (President: Shuji Miyai) and SATAKE CORPORATION. It allows quick and easy preparation for concentration of sample waters to be used for the inspection of Large size organisms in ballast water. It is a portable design and is easy to operate on board. No power source is required.

MOL group keep making a contribution of global environmental protection by growing core business of the strategic environment and emission-free businesses.