Mitsui OSK Lines : Announcement of selling NEW "Viable Organism Analyzer" - Environmental Initiatives Following International Regulations about Ballast Water -

05/21/2018 | 04:05am CEST

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) is pleased to announce that its group company MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd. (President: Hirokazu Hatta) sells a new type of 'Viable Organism Analyzer (VOA1000K)' which designed and developed by SATAKE CORPORATION (Chairperson: Toshiko Satake).

Viable Organism Analyzer can detect the number of viable organisms in the ballast water and it can be used simply and easily on board. The analyzer can estimate the number of both viable organisms of Large size (Minimum diameter ≧ 50 µm) and Small size (Minimum diameter 10 µm ≦ x MOL Techno-Trade also sells the compact concentrator, which calls 'Viable Organism Sampler (VOS)', jointly developed by MOL Engineering Co., Ltd. (President: Shuji Miyai) and SATAKE CORPORATION. It allows quick and easy preparation for concentration of sample waters to be used for the inspection of Large size organisms in ballast water. It is a portable design and is easy to operate on board. No power source is required.

Please contact below for technical information

Please contact below for sales information

Viable Organism Analyzer
(VOA1000K)

Ballast Water Sampler
(VOS)

MOL group keep making a contribution of global environmental protection by growing core business of the strategic environment and emission-free businesses.

Disclaimer

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 02:04:00 UTC
