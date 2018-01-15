Mitsui OSK Lines : MOL Announces Full Acquisition and Name Change of Seafarers Manning Company in Europe - Aiming to Enhance Stable Supply of Top-quality Seafarers for LNG Carriers and Tankers

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) today announced that MOL acquired 100% of the issued shares of Azalea Maritime B.V. on December 21st, 2017. And Azalea Maritime B.V. changed its name to 'MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V.' on January 1st, 2018.

MOL will enhance providing top-quality seafarers for MOL-operated LNG carriers and tankers and continue to aim to become a world leader in safe operation.

MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V. as a manning company, will continue to support MOL safe operation, while inheriting Azalea Maritime's accumulated experience with European seafarers and know-how of the manning business.

[ Outline of New Company ]

Name : MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V. Representative : Toshitsugu Nozawa Address : Alexander Bellstraat 16, 3261 LX Oud Beijerland, The Netherlands TEL : +31-186-890-300

(No change in address or telephone)

Group photo of MOL Maritime (Europe) B.V. and MOL management