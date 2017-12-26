Log in
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD (9104)
Report
Mitsui OSK Lines : MOL Jointly Develops Voyage Information Display System Using AR Technology that Will Lead to Autonomous Ships in the Future - Supporting Ship Operation and Watch-keeping to Enhance Safety -

12/26/2017 | 02:14am CET

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) today announced an agreement with Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (President: Yukio Furuno; Headquarters: Nishinomiya-shi, Hyogo Prefecture) and MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd. (President: Hirokazu Hatta; Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) to jointly develop a system that supports ship operation during voyages using augmented reality (AR) technology.

In this project, information, such as other ships sailing around the vessel and landmarks like buoys at sea, can be shown on tablets and other displays, based on data from the Automatic Identification System (AIS). Images of landscapes taken from the bridge can also be shown on the same tablets, and these images will overlap with AR to provide visual support to crewmembers operating ships and keeping watch during voyages.

MOL is looking at ways to overlap displays of obstacles taken by radar, adding an Obstacle Zone by Target (OZT), which is an algorithm to prevent collisions between vessels, and supplementing displays of obstacles using image recognition technologies to expand such functions. Functions will be improved during FY2018. In addition, MOL expects this technology to play a key role in realizing autonomous ships in the future.

MOL has moved ahead with advanced support of safe operation and reduction of its environmental impact, as set out in the 'ISHIN NEXT - MOL SMART SHIP PROJECT -,' started in November 2016, and aims to become customers' first choice as a logistics partner by applying ICT technology to improve service quality and efficiency.

Image of AR displays of voyage information

Use and application of AR onboard

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 01:14:06 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 1 640 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 13 966 M
Debt 2018 970 B
Yield 2018 0,65%
P/E ratio 2018 32,05
P/E ratio 2019 13,65
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 452 B
Chart MITSUI OSK LINES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 9104 | JP3362700001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MITSUI OSK LINES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 945  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Junichiro Ikeda President, CEO & Representative Director
Koichi Muto Chairman
Takashi Maruyama Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Yoshikazu Kawagoe Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Kenichi Nagata Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD1,055.86%3 992
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-6.57%34 142
BOLLORÉ34.81%15 648
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD27.29%9 068
HAPAG-LLOYD AG45.05%6 566
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED133.90%6 019
