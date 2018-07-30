Mitsui OSK Lines : VR Technology Allows Virtual Ship Visits - Introducing Vessel View VR on Next-generation Car Carrier

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) today announced the introduction of the Vessel View VR, a virtual reality system that allows for virtual ship visits, based on technology developed by NURVE, Inc. (President: Hideki Tada; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo).

Vessel View VR opens up new opportunities and provides access to information that until now has been limited in conventional ship visits.

The virtual ship visit is introduced into the car carrier Beluga Ace, one of MOL's next-generation FLEXIE series car carriers, delivered in March of this year as first step. The vessel is huge, measuring 199.9m long and 32.2m wide, so it would be very difficult for in-person visitors to tour all areas of the ship within a limited time. In addition, the vessel's structure is difficult to grasp intuitively by looking only at the blueprints and photos. This initiative allows a simple, intuitive grasp of various on-board areas.

(Public access may be ended without prior notice.)

MOL works continually to enhance the contents of such virtual visits to provide customers with more effective explanations of its vessel's capabilities and to promote improved training and a higher safety consciousness among employees, as it strives to become the world leader in safe operation.

