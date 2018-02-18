Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (8411)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Japan's Mizuho sees pickup in US M&A lending after tax cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2018 | 10:16pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected on Mizuho Bank's signboard in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc (>> Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.) sees a pickup in overseas lending after a slowdown last year in the United States, where a recently enacted corporate tax cut is widely expected to spur mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc (>> Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.) sees a pickup in overseas lending after a slowdown last year in the United States, where a recently enacted corporate tax cut is widely expected to spur mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

Major Japanese banks are placing increased emphasis on lending abroad, particularly in busy M&A markets such as the U.S., as they seek more means of growth while their domestic lending businesses suffer persistently low interest rates.

"We expect companies that become cash-rich from the tax cut to accelerate acquisitions," said Akira Sugano, head of overseas business at Japan's third-biggest bank by market value. "There are actually companies planning such moves among our clients."

Mizuho is already working with U.S. clients to provide finance for billion-dollar deals, Sugano said.

Mizuho has made acquisition finance for blue-chip firms one of the core businesses of its overseas operations. It plans to provide bridge loans - or short-term funds - to firms needing to arrange large finance quickly and secretly, after which it aims to win business when clients switch to more permanent funding such as through sales of bonds and shares.

But a slowdown in U.S. deals led to weak growth in overseas lending last year. Sugano attributed the slowdown to big firms delaying M&As until there was certainty regarding the corporate income tax rate, which was cut to 21 percent from 35 percent.

"The tax cut would change companies' cash flows, which would have an impact on the value of acquisition targets, making both buyers and sellers wait," he said. "We are seeing recovery in M&A activity since the cut became certain in late December."

Mizuho's outstanding overseas loans grew just 1.3 percent to $204 billion in April-September, compared with 9.3 percent and 14 percent in the corresponding periods of the previous two years.

Overseas net interest income - or profit from lending - was 83.5 billion yen ($784.55 million) in the period, compared with domestic net interest income of 252.3 billion yen.

On Mizuho's own M&A strategy, Sugano said his bank might take a different approach to Japanese peers when expanding in Asia's emerging economies.

Bigger lenders Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (>> Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (>> Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.) have bought into Indonesian banks and are seeking to turn their interests into majority stakes.

"We've also been following opportunities in the past five, six years but haven't done any deals. Why? Because they are expensive," Sugano said.

"We've been thinking about the acquisition of a local bank, but now think there could be another means of market entry," he said. "One idea is to team up with a local big business and provide (financial services) using digital technology."

($1 = 106.4300 yen)

(Reporting by Taiga UranakaEditing by Christopher Cushing)

By Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
10:16pJapan's Mizuho sees pickup in US M&A lending after tax cut
RE
02/08MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Americas Project Finance Expands its Industry and Product Cap..
AQ
02/02HAITONG SECURITIES : CNLP to issue US$100m senior notes
AQ
01/31MIZUHO FINANCIAL : posts 3Q profit
AQ
01/23TOLL BROTHERS, INC. (NYSE : TOL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive A..
AQ
01/18Saudi Electricity Company announces signing a US$2.6 billion (equivalent to 9..
AQ
01/15UPDATE1 : Mizuho CEO Sato to be succeeded by securities unit chief
AQ
01/15MIZUHO FINANCIAL : CEO Sato to be succeeded by securities unit chief
AQ
01/12JPMorgan says tax changes will spur more profits after quarterly beat
RE
01/12DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan says tax changes will spur more profits after quarterly b..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/06U.S. Trade Balance Is Deteriorating, Despite Record Exports 
01/31Mizuho Financial reports Q3 results 
2017My Bet? Canadian Banks 
2017WESTERN DIGITAL - TOSHIBA UPDATE : Why This Time Is Different 
2017NIKKEI : Japanese firms form $457M fund for start-ups 
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 3 413 B
EBIT 2018 608 B
Net income 2018 550 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,78%
P/E ratio 2018 9,08
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 5 037 B
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, In Technical Analysis Chart | 8411 | JP3885780001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 211  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Sato President, Group CEO & Director
Daisaku Abe COO, Chief Information Officer & EVP
Mitsuo Ohashi Outside Director
Ryusuke Aya Director & Chief Risk Officer
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-4.48%47 124
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.57%400 788
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.97%369 967
BANK OF AMERICA8.40%331 354
WELLS FARGO-1.07%293 240
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.42%288 752
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.