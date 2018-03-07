ClikiaTV to Add Five Channels to Its Leisure/Lifestyle Channel Group; New Channels Set to Premier March 12th on ClikiaTV

Log in
03/07/2018 | 02:01pm CET

BATON ROUGE, LA, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Clikia Corp. (OTC PINK: CLKA), provider of ClikiaTV, a streaming (over-the-top, OTT) cable television subscription service, today announced that it will add five new channels to its leisure/lifestyle channel group, beginning March 12, 2018. The new channels are: Beach TV Panama City, Key TV The Florida Keys, New Orleans Television, BeachTV Myrtle Beach and Atlanta Channel Live.

David Loflin, CLKA’s CEO, commented, “We are excited to add these informative and entertaining channels to the ClikiaTV lineup, while maintaining our existing subscription rate. As we have indicated from the launch of ClikiaTV, adding quality channels is a top priority.” Mr. Loflin added that he believes ClikiaTV remains well positioned, going forward, in the highly fragmented OTT/streaming space.

TripSmarter.com- ClikiaTV’s new channels are owned by TripSmarter.com, the travel website of Destination Network, which serves as an online platform for delivering content produced by its television stations.

About Clikia TV, a Streaming Cable Television Subscription Service: 

ClikiaTV’s 40+ cable television channels are delivered to any device via the Clikia App (available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon and Roku, and via Google Chromecast, as well as through its inter-connected www.Clikia.comwebsite). ClikiaTV competes in the rapidly expanding “over-the-top” marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

What is “Over-the-top”?

 “Over-the-top,” or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the OTC Markets, Inc. and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Clikia Corp.
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Primary Logo


