MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.08.2018 / 16:47

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voting trust and pooling agreement dated 30th July, 2018

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: Ms Angelika Lautenschläger,

Date of birth: 25 May 1952

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH, Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30 Jul 2018

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 29.16 % 0 % 29.16 % 109334686 Previous notification 5.97 % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006569908 1950000 29933373 1.78 % 27.38 % Total 31883373 29.16 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more) Frau Angelika Lautenschläger % % % M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH % % % Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH 27.33 % % 27.33 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ms Angelika Lautenschläger is the controlling shareholder of M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH (0.05%) which, in return, is the controlling shareholder of Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH. For this reason, the voting rights to which M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH is entitled, are allocated to Mrs Angelika Lautenschläger in terms of sec. 34 para. 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG) and the voting rights to which Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH is entitled, are allocated to M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH in terms of sec. 34 para. 1 no. 1 WpHG. Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH (4.11%), the husband of Mrs Angelika Lautenschläger, Dr Manfred Lautenschläger (2.37%), and Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH (20.85%) which is controlled by the husband concluded the existing Voting Trust and Pooling Agreement in terms of sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG. For this reason, the voting rights of Dr Manfred Lautenschläger, which must be allocated to Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH in terms of sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG and those to which Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH is entitled, are also allocated to Mrs Angelika Lautenschläger.

