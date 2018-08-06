MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Jul 2018
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
29.16 %
0 %
29.16 %
109334686
Previous notification
5.97 %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006569908
1950000
29933373
1.78 %
27.38 %
Total
31883373
29.16 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Frau Angelika Lautenschläger
%
%
%
M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH
%
%
%
Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH
27.33 %
%
27.33 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting:
% (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Ms Angelika Lautenschläger is the controlling shareholder of M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH (0.05%) which, in return, is the controlling shareholder of Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH. For this reason, the voting rights to which M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH is entitled, are allocated to Mrs Angelika Lautenschläger in terms of sec. 34 para. 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG) and the voting rights to which Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH is entitled, are allocated to M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH in terms of sec. 34 para. 1 no. 1 WpHG.
Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH (4.11%), the husband of Mrs Angelika Lautenschläger, Dr Manfred Lautenschläger (2.37%), and Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH (20.85%) which is controlled by the husband concluded the existing Voting Trust and Pooling Agreement in terms of sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG. For this reason, the voting rights of Dr Manfred Lautenschläger, which must be allocated to Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH in terms of sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG and those to which Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH is entitled, are also allocated to Mrs Angelika Lautenschläger.
