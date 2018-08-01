MMG : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)
(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (Board) of MMG Limited with effect from 1 August 2018 are set out below:
Executive Directors:
Mr Gao Xiaoyu (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr Xu Jiqing (Executive General Manager - Marketing and Risk)
Non-executive Directors:
Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman) Mr Jiao Jian
Mr Zhang Shuqiang
Independent Non-executive Directors: Dr Peter William Cassidy
Mr Leung Cheuk Yan
Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook Professor Pei Ker Wei
There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board committees
Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Governance and Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Risk Management Committee
|
Mr Guo Wenqing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr Gao Xiaoyu
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr Xu Jiqing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr Jiao Jian
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Mr Zhang Shuqiang
|
M
|
-
|
M
|
-
|
Dr Peter William Cassidy
|
-
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Mr Leung Cheuk Yan
|
M
|
C
|
-
|
M
|
Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook
|
C
|
-
|
M
|
-
|
Professor Pei Ker Wei
|
M
|
-
|
M
|
C
Notes:
Hong Kong, 1 August 2018
Disclaimer
MMG Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 04:52:06 UTC