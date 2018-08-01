Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MMG Ltd    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LTD (1208)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MMG : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 06:53am CEST

MMG LIMITED 五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (Board) of MMG Limited with effect from 1 August 2018 are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Mr Gao Xiaoyu (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr Xu Jiqing (Executive General Manager - Marketing and Risk)

Non-executive Directors:

Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman) Mr Jiao Jian

Mr Zhang Shuqiang

Independent Non-executive Directors: Dr Peter William Cassidy

Mr Leung Cheuk Yan

Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook Professor Pei Ker Wei

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board committees

Directors

Audit Committee

Governance and Nomination Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Risk Management Committee

Mr Guo Wenqing

-

-

-

-

Mr Gao Xiaoyu

-

-

-

-

Mr Xu Jiqing

-

-

-

-

Mr Jiao Jian

M

M

M

M

Mr Zhang Shuqiang

M

-

M

-

Dr Peter William Cassidy

-

M

C

M

Mr Leung Cheuk Yan

M

C

-

M

Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook

C

-

M

-

Professor Pei Ker Wei

M

-

M

C

Notes:

  • C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees

  • M - Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 1 August 2018

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 04:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMG LTD
06:53aMMG : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function
PU
07/26MMG : Announcements and Notices – Voluntary Announcement – Civil Cla..
PU
07/25MMG LIMITED : - Solid production for June quarter
AQ
07/23MMG : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
07/23MMG : Solid production for June quarter
PU
07/19MMG LTD : half-yearly earnings release
07/17Smelting constraints make zinc's price plunge look overdone
RE
06/22MMG : to sell Laos Sepon mine assets for US$275m
AQ
06/21MMG : agrees LXML Sepon sale
PU
06/07Congo mining regulations to be signed into law on Friday - mines minister
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
2016WHEN YOU FIND YOURSELF IN A HOLE, ST : Copper Supply 
2015Why Ricardo Carrión And Alberto Arispe Are Optimistic About Mining In Peru 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 531 M
EBIT 2018 1 535 M
Net income 2018 449 M
Debt 2018 6 560 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,16
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 4 996 M
Chart MMG LTD
Duration : Period :
MMG Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,80 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Jiao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Ji Qing Xu Executive Director & EGM-Marketing and Risk
Xiao Yu Gao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMG LTD23.77%4 996
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP0.00%36 866
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%27 455
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%16 988
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-23.11%10 627
BOLIDEN AB-6.17%8 187
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.