MMG : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

MMG LIMITED 五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (Board) of MMG Limited with effect from 1 August 2018 are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Mr Gao Xiaoyu (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr Xu Jiqing (Executive General Manager - Marketing and Risk)

Non-executive Directors:

Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman) Mr Jiao Jian

Mr Zhang Shuqiang

Independent Non-executive Directors: Dr Peter William Cassidy

Mr Leung Cheuk Yan

Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook Professor Pei Ker Wei

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board committees Directors Audit Committee Governance and Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Risk Management Committee Mr Guo Wenqing - - - - Mr Gao Xiaoyu - - - - Mr Xu Jiqing - - - - Mr Jiao Jian M M M M Mr Zhang Shuqiang M - M - Dr Peter William Cassidy - M C M Mr Leung Cheuk Yan M C - M Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook C - M - Professor Pei Ker Wei M - M C

Notes:

C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M - Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 1 August 2018