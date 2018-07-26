Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MMG Ltd    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LTD (1208)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MMG : Announcements and Notices – Voluntary Announcement – Civil Claim Involving Las Bambas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 02:30am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MMG LIMITED 五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CIVIL CLAIM INVOLVING LAS BAMBAS

Minera Las Bambas S.A. (MLB), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of MMG Limited (MMG) and the owner of the Las Bambas mine in Peru (Las Bambas), has been notified that the Fuerabamba Community has submitted a civil claim against MLB to the local Judge of Cotabambas in Apurimac, Peru. The Fuerabamba Community live in the town of Nueva Fuerabamba, near the Las Bambas mine, which was constructed for the community in consideration of their land being used for the Las Bambas mine pursuant to an agreement reached with the Fuerabamba Community in 2011.

The purposes of the claim are to seek a court decision to nullify the agreements between the members of the Fuerabamba Community and Las Bambas in relation to the transfer of land to Las Bambas, cancel the registration of MLB's property rights in the land transferred to Las Bambas and seek damages for losses suffered by the Fuerabamba Community for Peruvian Soles 1.5 billion (equivalent to approximately US$450 million).

MLB and MMG regard the claim as unfounded and opportunistic, and plan to vigorously contest the claim.

By order of the Board

MMG Limited

Jiao Jian

CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, of which two are executive directors, namely Mr Jiao Jian and Mr Xu Jiqing; three are non-executive directors, namely Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman), Mr Gao Xiaoyu and Mr Zhang Shuqiang; and four are independent non-executive directors, namely Dr Peter William Cassidy, Mr Leung Cheuk Yan, Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook and Professor Pei Ker Wei.

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 00:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMG LTD
02:30aMMG : Announcements and Notices – Voluntary Announcement – Civil Cla..
PU
07/25MMG LIMITED : - Solid production for June quarter
AQ
07/23MMG : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
07/23MMG : Solid production for June quarter
PU
07/19MMG LTD : half-yearly earnings release
07/17Smelting constraints make zinc's price plunge look overdone
RE
06/22MMG : to sell Laos Sepon mine assets for US$275m
AQ
06/21MMG : agrees LXML Sepon sale
PU
06/07Congo mining regulations to be signed into law on Friday - mines minister
RE
06/04MMG LIMITED : - Fatality in Laos
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
2016WHEN YOU FIND YOURSELF IN A HOLE, ST : Copper Supply 
2015Why Ricardo Carrión And Alberto Arispe Are Optimistic About Mining In Peru 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 531 M
EBIT 2018 1 535 M
Net income 2018 449 M
Debt 2018 6 560 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,40
P/E ratio 2019 8,31
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 5 128 M
Chart MMG LTD
Duration : Period :
MMG Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,80 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Jiao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Ji Qing Xu Executive Director & EGM-Marketing and Risk
Xiao Yu Gao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMG LTD23.00%5 128
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-2.00%34 353
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%25 783
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%18 067
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-22.19%10 241
BOLIDEN AB-8.64%7 802