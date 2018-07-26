MMG : Announcements and Notices – Voluntary Announcement – Civil Claim Involving Las Bambas

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MMG LIMITED 五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CIVIL CLAIM INVOLVING LAS BAMBAS

Minera Las Bambas S.A. (MLB), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of MMG Limited (MMG) and the owner of the Las Bambas mine in Peru (Las Bambas), has been notified that the Fuerabamba Community has submitted a civil claim against MLB to the local Judge of Cotabambas in Apurimac, Peru. The Fuerabamba Community live in the town of Nueva Fuerabamba, near the Las Bambas mine, which was constructed for the community in consideration of their land being used for the Las Bambas mine pursuant to an agreement reached with the Fuerabamba Community in 2011.

The purposes of the claim are to seek a court decision to nullify the agreements between the members of the Fuerabamba Community and Las Bambas in relation to the transfer of land to Las Bambas, cancel the registration of MLB's property rights in the land transferred to Las Bambas and seek damages for losses suffered by the Fuerabamba Community for Peruvian Soles 1.5 billion (equivalent to approximately US$450 million).

MLB and MMG regard the claim as unfounded and opportunistic, and plan to vigorously contest the claim.

By order of the Board

MMG Limited

Jiao Jian

CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, of which two are executive directors, namely Mr Jiao Jian and Mr Xu Jiqing; three are non-executive directors, namely Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman), Mr Gao Xiaoyu and Mr Zhang Shuqiang; and four are independent non-executive directors, namely Dr Peter William Cassidy, Mr Leung Cheuk Yan, Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook and Professor Pei Ker Wei.