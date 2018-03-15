MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Board Changes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Halley to the board, effective immediately.



Doug is an experienced company director, having served on a number of Australian public company boards, including most recently as Chairman of DUET Group which was a member of the ASX100 prior to it being taken over at an attractive share price premium last year. His experience and key appointment terms are summarised in the attachment to this release (see link below).



Jason Bednar has retired from the board of MMJ and will remain on the board of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVST) ("Harvest One") as an independent non-executive director.



Commenting on these changes, MMJ's Chairman Peter Wall said "We are pleased to have attracted Doug Halley to our board. He is an experienced director with skills that complement those of the board and which will be valuable as MMJ continues to grow as a cannabis investment company. Doug also knows our CEO Jason Conroy and they had success together at DUET Group. Jason Bednar was a tireless and valuable contributor to MMJ and we are pleased that he will remain on the board of Harvest One, MMJ's largest investment."



To view the attachment, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8R4NWQ9B







About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



In October 2017, MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) announced its strategy to become an incubator for strategic investments across regulated jurisdictions globally covering the entire cannabis value chain.



Following the successful listing of United Greeneries Holdings Ltd ("United Greeneries") and Satipharm AG ("Satipharm") on the TSX-V through Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVST), MMJ has focused on the identification of a number of independent strategic investment opportunities that have the potential to deliver significant value to the Company's shareholders.



MMJ is actively pursuing early stage opportunities with the ability to deliver significant future revenue and the opportunity to provide dramatic global synergistic value as regulatory frameworks in key international markets continue to evolve. MMJ is targeting the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare products, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment, R&D, hemp food products and retail.



MMJ currently holds an equity stake of 53,333,333 shares in Harvest One, 100% ownership of Israeli-based R&D division PhytoTech Therapeutics Limited ("PTL") and strategic holdings in e-Sense Lab Limited (ASX:ESE) and private Canadian-based company WeedMe Inc.





Source:



MMJ PhytoTech Ltd





Contact:

Investor Enquiries: Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer E: [email protected] Media Enquiries: Sam Burns Six Degrees Investor Relations M: +61-400-164-067