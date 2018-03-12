MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Canadian Cannabis Opportunity and Regulation Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Ltd (ASX:MMJ) provides the Company's latest presentation titled "Canadian Cannabis Opportunity and Regulation".



Canadian Cannabis Market Opportunity



An emerging multi-billion $ industry



- Supportive Regulatory Framework



o Legislation legalising recreational cannabis expected in mid/late 2018



o Canada will be the largest federal jurisdiction to legalise cannabis consumption



- Large Market Opportunity (see Note below)



o $4.9 to $8.7 billion base retail market value



o $12.7 to $22.6 billion with ancillary multiplier (e.g. growers, labs, security)



o >$22.6 billion total market potential (e.g. tourism, tax, license fees)



- MMJ currently has 3 investments in Canada that are well positioned to capture this market opportunity



Note: Source: Deloitte 2016 - Recreational Marijuana Insights and Opportunities



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



In October 2017, MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) announced its strategy to become an incubator for strategic investments across regulated jurisdictions globally covering the entire cannabis value chain.



Following the successful listing of United Greeneries Holdings Ltd ("United Greeneries") and Satipharm AG ("Satipharm") on the TSX-V through Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVST), MMJ has focused on the identification of a number of independent strategic investment opportunities that have the potential to deliver significant value to the Company's shareholders.



MMJ is actively pursuing early stage opportunities with the ability to deliver significant future revenue and the opportunity to provide dramatic global synergistic value as regulatory frameworks in key international markets continue to evolve. MMJ is targeting the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare products, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment, R&D, hemp food products and retail.



MMJ currently holds an equity stake of 53,333,333 shares in Harvest One, 100% ownership of Israeli-based R&D division PhytoTech Therapeutics Limited ("PTL") and strategic holdings in e-Sense Lab Limited (ASX:ESE) and private Canadian-based company WeedMe Inc.





