Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MMJ Phytotech Ltd    MMJ   AU000000MMJ4

MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (MMJ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Canadian Cannabis Opportunity and Regulation Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 11:10pm CET
Canadian Cannabis Opportunity and Regulation Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Ltd (ASX:MMJ) provides the Company's latest presentation titled "Canadian Cannabis Opportunity and Regulation".

Canadian Cannabis Market Opportunity

An emerging multi-billion $ industry

- Supportive Regulatory Framework

o Legislation legalising recreational cannabis expected in mid/late 2018

o Canada will be the largest federal jurisdiction to legalise cannabis consumption

- Large Market Opportunity (see Note below)

o $4.9 to $8.7 billion base retail market value

o $12.7 to $22.6 billion with ancillary multiplier (e.g. growers, labs, security)

o >$22.6 billion total market potential (e.g. tourism, tax, license fees)

- MMJ currently has 3 investments in Canada that are well positioned to capture this market opportunity

Note: Source: Deloitte 2016 - Recreational Marijuana Insights and Opportunities

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N5C215W9



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

In October 2017, MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) announced its strategy to become an incubator for strategic investments across regulated jurisdictions globally covering the entire cannabis value chain.

Following the successful listing of United Greeneries Holdings Ltd ("United Greeneries") and Satipharm AG ("Satipharm") on the TSX-V through Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVST), MMJ has focused on the identification of a number of independent strategic investment opportunities that have the potential to deliver significant value to the Company's shareholders.

MMJ is actively pursuing early stage opportunities with the ability to deliver significant future revenue and the opportunity to provide dramatic global synergistic value as regulatory frameworks in key international markets continue to evolve. MMJ is targeting the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare products, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment, R&D, hemp food products and retail.

MMJ currently holds an equity stake of 53,333,333 shares in Harvest One, 100% ownership of Israeli-based R&D division PhytoTech Therapeutics Limited ("PTL") and strategic holdings in e-Sense Lab Limited (ASX:ESE) and private Canadian-based company WeedMe Inc.



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
E: [email protected]

Media Enquiries:
Sam Burns
Six Degrees Investor Relations
M: +61-400-164-067

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
11:10pMMJ PhytoTech Ltd Canadian Cannabis Opportunity and Regulation Presentation
AW
11:08pMMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Canadian Cannabis Opportunity and Regulation Prese..
AQ
03/02MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Simplified Access to Medicinal Cannabis in NSW
AW
03/02MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Simplified Access to Medicinal Cannabis in NSW
AQ
02/28MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Launches Retail Platform and Completes Initia..
AW
02/28MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Harvest One (VAN:HVST) Launches Retail Platform an..
AQ
02/28MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Half Yearly Report
AW
02/26MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
02/25MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Update on Shareholding in Harvest One
AW
02/25MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Update on Shareholding in Harvest One (VAN:HVST)
AQ
More news
Chart MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Duration : Period :
MMJ Phytotech Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MMJ | AU000000MMJ4 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Lisa J. Dea Chief Financial Officer
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-3.45%59
MEDTRONIC PLC2.97%112 699
STRYKER CORPORATION7.47%62 344
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY5.63%60 203
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL6.57%37 210
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL-1.83%30 428
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.