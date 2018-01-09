MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Operational Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that TSX-V listed Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVST) ("Harvest One"), which is 59% owned by MMJ, has released an operational update in relation to its wholly-owned horticultural subsidiary United Greeneries Ltd ("United Greeneries").



About Harvest One Cannabis Inc.



Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVST) controls operations across the entire cannabis value chain through three business units, with Harvest One serving as the umbrella company over horticultural arm United Greeneries and medical arm Satipharm AG. Each business is strategically located in favourable jurisdictions with supportive regulatory frameworks in place. United Greeneries has received a Canadian medicinal cannabis cultivation licence, making Harvest One one of only a few companies globally with the capacity to commercially cultivate cannabis in a federally regulated environment.



To view full copy of the Harvest One announcement, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TRUN83K8







About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is focused on becoming a large-scale cannabis producer, targeting direct supply to the growing Canadian medical and recreational markets which will have an estimated combined value of C$8-9 billion by 2024.



The Company controls operations across the entire medicinal cannabis value chain through its ~59% interest in TSX-V listed Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVST) and its 100% interest in Israeli research and development subsidiary, PhytoTech Therapeutics Ltd, both of which are strategically located in favourable jurisdictions with supportive regulatory frameworks in place.





Source:



MMJ PhytoTech Ltd





Contact:

Andreas Gedeon Managing Director Phone: +1-250-713-6302 Email: [email protected] www.mmjphytotech.com.au