Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MMJ Phytotech Ltd    MMJ   AU000000MMJ4

MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (MMJ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Operational Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 04:45am CET
Harvest One (CVE:HVST) Operational Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that TSX-V listed Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVST) ("Harvest One"), which is 59% owned by MMJ, has released an operational update in relation to its wholly-owned horticultural subsidiary United Greeneries Ltd ("United Greeneries").

About Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVST) controls operations across the entire cannabis value chain through three business units, with Harvest One serving as the umbrella company over horticultural arm United Greeneries and medical arm Satipharm AG. Each business is strategically located in favourable jurisdictions with supportive regulatory frameworks in place. United Greeneries has received a Canadian medicinal cannabis cultivation licence, making Harvest One one of only a few companies globally with the capacity to commercially cultivate cannabis in a federally regulated environment.

To view full copy of the Harvest One announcement, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TRUN83K8



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is focused on becoming a large-scale cannabis producer, targeting direct supply to the growing Canadian medical and recreational markets which will have an estimated combined value of C$8-9 billion by 2024.

The Company controls operations across the entire medicinal cannabis value chain through its ~59% interest in TSX-V listed Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVST) and its 100% interest in Israeli research and development subsidiary, PhytoTech Therapeutics Ltd, both of which are strategically located in favourable jurisdictions with supportive regulatory frameworks in place.



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Andreas Gedeon
Managing Director
Phone: +1-250-713-6302
Email: [email protected]
www.mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
04:45a MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Harvest One (VAN:HVST) Operational Update
04:45a MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Operational Update
01/05 MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Federal Government Approves Medicinal Cannabis Exports
01/05 MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Federal Government Approves Medicinal Cannabis Exp..
2017 MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Finalises C$2 Million Weed Me Inc. Investment
2017 MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Finalises C$2 Million Weed Me Inc. Investment
2017 MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Operational Update
2017 MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Harvest One (VAN:HVST) Operational Update
2017 MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Expands Canadian Cannabis Footprint via Strategic Investme..
2017 MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Expands Canadian Cannabis Footprint via Strategic ..
More news
Chart MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Duration : Period :
MMJ Phytotech Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MMJ | AU000000MMJ4 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Gedeon CEO, MD & Non-Independent Director
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Lisa J. Dea Chief Financial Officer
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD33.33%59
MEDTRONIC PLC5.93%113 856
STRYKER CORPORATION4.02%59 406
BECTON DICKINSON AND CO3.75%50 697
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL7.02%37 272
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL-0.52%30 134
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.