MMJ PhytoTech Ltd New CEO

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Conroy as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of MMJ effective from 26 February 2018.



Jason is an accomplished senior executive and corporate financier. His experience and key employment terms are summarised in the attachment to this release (see link below).



Andreas Gedeon will retire as Managing Director and CEO of MMJ to devote his attention to leading TSX-V-listed Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One") (CVE:HVST).



MMJ's Chairman Peter Wall commented: "We are very pleased to have attracted a senior executive of Jason's calibre to lead MMJ into the next phase of its growth as a global cannabis investment company. Jason's capital markets experience, coupled with his strong business acumen and proven track record in executing transformational corporate transactions, is expected to add significant value for MMJ's shareholders.



"I would like to thank Andreas Gedeon for his tireless work and commitment towards establishing MMJ as a leading Australian-based cannabis business. We are also pleased that Andreas will remain available to provide industry advice to MMJ and assist our new CEO in making a smooth leadership transition."



In October 2017, MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) announced its strategy to become an incubator for strategic investments across regulated jurisdictions globally covering the entire cannabis value chain.



Following the successful listing of United Greeneries Holdings Ltd ("United Greeneries") and Satipharm AG ("Satipharm") on the TSX-V through Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVST), MMJ has focused on the identification of a number of independent strategic investment opportunities that have the potential to deliver significant value to the Company's shareholders.



MMJ is actively pursuing early stage opportunities with the ability to deliver significant future revenue and the opportunity to provide dramatic global synergistic value as regulatory frameworks in key international markets continue to evolve. MMJ is targeting the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare products, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment, R&D, hemp food products and retail.



MMJ currently holds an equity stake of 53,333,333 shares in Harvest One, 100% ownership of Israeli-based R&D division PhytoTech Therapeutics Limited ("PTL") and strategic holdings in e-Sense Lab Limited (ASX:ESE) and private Canadian-based company WeedMe Inc.





