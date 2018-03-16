Log in
MNF Group Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price and Participation

03/16/2018 | 12:50am CET
Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price and Participation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is pleased to advise that the subscription price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) applicable to the Interim 2018 dividend is $5.07 per share.

This Subscription price represents a 5.0% discount to the 5 day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) ending on 15 March 2018.

The company received subscriptions for 15.5M shares from 625 shareholders. This represents participation from 21.2% of the company's issued capital and 15.8% of the shareholder base.

The Board wishes to thank all those who have elected to participate in the MNF Group Limited DRP.



About MNF Group Ltd:

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $400M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific “Best under a Billion” award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 350 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world’s leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions. As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.

For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/



Source:

MNF Group Ltd



Contact:

Renee Papalia
Executive Assistant to CEO
E: [email protected] 
T: +61-2-8008-8231

© ABN Newswire 2018
