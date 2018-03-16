MNF Group Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price and Participation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is pleased to advise that the subscription price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) applicable to the Interim 2018 dividend is $5.07 per share.



This Subscription price represents a 5.0% discount to the 5 day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) ending on 15 March 2018.



The company received subscriptions for 15.5M shares from 625 shareholders. This represents participation from 21.2% of the company's issued capital and 15.8% of the shareholder base.



The Board wishes to thank all those who have elected to participate in the MNF Group Limited DRP.







