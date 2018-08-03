MOBI Development : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

MOBI Development Co., Ltd.
摩比發展有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 947)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of MOBI Development Co., Ltd. are set out below.
Executive Directors:
Mr. Hu Xiang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Liao Dong
Non-executive Director: Mr. Qu Deqian
Mr. Chen Zhaojun
Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Li Tianshu
Mr. Zhang Han Ms. Ge Xiaojing
There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Mr. Hu Xiang
|
C
|
Mr. Liao Dong
|
Mr. Chen Zhaojun
|
Mr. Qu Deqian
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Li Tianshu
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Mr. Zhang Han
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Ms. Ge Xiaojing
|
M
|
M
|
M
Notes:
Disclaimer
MOBI Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 13:30:08 UTC