MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. (0947)
MOBI Development : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

08/03/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

MOBI Development Co., Ltd.

摩比發展有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 947)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of MOBI Development Co., Ltd. are set out below.

Executive Directors:

Mr. Hu Xiang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Liao Dong

Non-executive Director: Mr. Qu Deqian

Mr. Chen Zhaojun

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Li Tianshu

Mr. Zhang Han Ms. Ge Xiaojing

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Mr. Hu Xiang

C

Mr. Liao Dong

Mr. Chen Zhaojun

Mr. Qu Deqian

M

M

Mr. Li Tianshu

M

C

M

Mr. Zhang Han

C

M

M

Ms. Ge Xiaojing

M

M

M

Notes:

  • C Chairman of the relevant committees

  • M Member of the relevant committeesHong Kong, 3 August 2018

Disclaimer

MOBI Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 13:30:08 UTC
