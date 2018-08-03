MOBI Development : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

MOBI Development Co., Ltd.

摩比發展有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 947)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of MOBI Development Co., Ltd. are set out below.

Executive Directors:

Mr. Hu Xiang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Liao Dong

Non-executive Director: Mr. Qu Deqian

Mr. Chen Zhaojun

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Li Tianshu

Mr. Zhang Han Ms. Ge Xiaojing

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Committee Director Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Mr. Hu Xiang C Mr. Liao Dong Mr. Chen Zhaojun Mr. Qu Deqian M M Mr. Li Tianshu M C M Mr. Zhang Han C M M Ms. Ge Xiaojing M M M

Notes: