MOBI724 ASIA Inc., a Subsidiary of MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc., & Weepay Deploy MOBI724’s EMV Solution With China Trust Bank Corp. Philippines (Ctbc) as Settlement Bank

MONTREAL, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (“MOBI724 GLOBAL” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MOS) (OTCQB:MOBIF), a global Fintech company, offering a fully integrated suite of multiple Payment Card-linked, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions announces that following the completion by MOBI724 Asia Inc. (“MOBI724 ASIA”), its Asian subsidiary, of the certification process and the latter’s commercial launch in the Philippines, MOBI724 ASIA through Weepay Payment Processing Corporation (“WeePay”), its distributor, has signed up and launched its commercial production in the Philippines with China Trust Bank Corporation (“CTBC”) as the Settlement Bank.



Under this agreement, Weepay will be soliciting and deploying merchants that will use POS terminals supplied by MOBI724 and its transaction switch for all its EMV Debit transactions across the Philippines. As MOBI724 ASIA launches different products in the Philippines, the agreement with WeePay will allow its customers to take advantage of all new applications that will be launched.

Marcel Vienneau pointed out that: “We are excited to be accelerating the rollout of our solutions and technology in the Philippines market with one of our partner’s (Weepay) leading banks”.

About MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc.

MOBI724, a global Fintech company, offers a fully integrated suite of multiple Payment Card-linked, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions, which work with any payment card, on any mobile device and at any Point of Sale; and a mobile EMV compliant payment platform. MOBI724 provides turn-key solutions for card associations, card issuers, banks, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, to create, manage, deliver and track and measure incentive campaigns worldwide in real time. The company captures value from big data to deliver seamless and personalized user experiences for the benefits of all parties in the ecosystem. MOBI724 headquarters are in Montreal, Canada, and the company presently has operations in North and Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific.

About WEEPAY

WEEPAY is a duly registered Merchant Service Provider of Metrobank Card Corporation and BancNet. Our partners enable WEEPAY to accept VISA, MASTERCARD, and China UnionPay credit cards as well as BancNet, MegaLink, and ExpressNet ATM cards through POS terminals. WEEPAY is also an eMerchant Aggregator of BancNet and MegaLink for Online Payments. WEEPAY is authorized to acquire merchants who would like to accept payments via ATM Cards. WEEPAY is backed by a strong holding company – PLW Group of Companies with five core businesses such as stock brokerage; real estate; sales and distribution in telecommunications, mobile, FMCG and electronic consumer goods; pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing cooperation with multinational companies; and distribution of branded consumer durable products.

