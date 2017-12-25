Mobil'nye Telesistemy : RAEX agency assigns ruAA rating to MTS

Moscow, Russian Federation - MTS PJSC ('MTS' or the 'Company' - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), the leading telecommunications provider in Russia and the CIS, announces that RAEX (Expert RA) rating agency has assigned a corporate credit rating of 'ruAA' to MTS with a developing outlook and a 'supervised' rating status.

In its press release initiating coverage, RAEX makes note of MTS' leading position in the Russian telecom market, its high level of profitability, strong operating results and the lowest debt leverage among peers as reasons for its strong rating. RAEX also points out that the Company's rating score was positively affected by MTS' 'high quality of internal governance'. A rating of 'ruAA' allows MTS securities to be included on the Bank of Russia Lombard List and permits non-state pension funds to invest in MTS securities.

For further information, please see RAEX's release:

Russian version: https://raexpert.ru/releases/2017/Dec25d

English version: please follow the link above, switch language of the website to English (upper right corner) and follow the same link again.

