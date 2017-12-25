Log in
Mobil'nye Telesistemy : RAEX agency assigns ruAA rating to MTS

12/25/2017

Moscow, Russian Federation - MTS PJSC ('MTS' or the 'Company' - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), the leading telecommunications provider in Russia and the CIS, announces that RAEX (Expert RA) rating agency has assigned a corporate credit rating of 'ruAA' to MTS with a developing outlook and a 'supervised' rating status.

In its press release initiating coverage, RAEX makes note of MTS' leading position in the Russian telecom market, its high level of profitability, strong operating results and the lowest debt leverage among peers as reasons for its strong rating. RAEX also points out that the Company's rating score was positively affected by MTS' 'high quality of internal governance'. A rating of 'ruAA' allows MTS securities to be included on the Bank of Russia Lombard List and permits non-state pension funds to invest in MTS securities.

For further information, please see RAEX's release:

Russian version: https://raexpert.ru/releases/2017/Dec25d
English version: please follow the link above, switch language of the website to English (upper right corner) and follow the same link again.

* * *

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Joshua B. Tulgan
Director, Department of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC
Tel: +7 495 223 2025
E-mail: [email protected]

Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.mtsgsm.com/blog/

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 14:19:02 UTC.

