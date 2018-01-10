Log in
Mobil'nye Telesistemy : Report on Shares Acquired From Sistema Finance

01/10/2018 | 06:14pm CET

Moscow, Russian Federation - MTS PJSC ('MTS' - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), the leading telecommunications provider in Russia and the CIS, announces that Stream Digital LLC, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased 9,573,376 shares of common stock from Sistema Finance S.A. ('Sistema Finance'), a Luxembourg-based subsidiary of the Company's majority shareholder Sistema PJSFC. The shares represent 0.48% of share capital issued by MTS. The amount of the transaction totaled RUB 2,526.5 mln.

Stream Digital LLC acquired the shares of common stock from Sistema Finance under a sale and purchase agreement concluded prior to the launch of MTS's Repurchase Plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act. The agreement stipulates that Stream Digital acquire a number of shares from Sistema Finance proportional to the number of MTS shares of common stock (including shares of common stock represented by ADSs) Stream Digital acquires through the open market repurchase, such that Sistema's (together with its affiliated entities) aggregate percentage ownership and voting power in the Company remained substantially equal to its ownership as at the date of the commencement of the Repurchase Plan on September 6, 2017.

Under Russian legislation, MTS is required to disclose any own shares acquired by the Company or any of its subsidiaries. MTS will fully disclose the aggregate number of shares acquired during the period, what this represents in MTS' share capital, as well as price paid, during its next quarterly disclosure.

* * *

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Joshua B. Tulgan
Director, Department of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC
Tel: +7 495 223 2025
E-mail: [email protected]

Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.mtsgsm.com/blog/

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:14:01 UTC.

Financials ( RUB)
Sales 2017 439 B
EBIT 2017 95 377 M
Net income 2017 60 602 M
Debt 2017 226 B
Yield 2017 9,25%
P/E ratio 2017 9,10
P/E ratio 2018 8,75
EV / Sales 2017 1,80x
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
Capitalization 566 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 313  RUB
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrei Anatolyevich Dubovskov President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Ron Sommer Chairman
Alexey Valeryevich Kornya Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Andrey Eduardovich Ushatskiy Vice President-Technology & IT
Stanley Phillip Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO9 947
AT&T-1.62%230 151
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.70%203 164
NTT DOCOMO INC-0.04%93 861
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.31%90 785
VODAFONE GROUP1.28%85 846
