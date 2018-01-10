Mobil'nye Telesistemy : Report on Shares Acquired From Sistema Finance

Moscow, Russian Federation - MTS PJSC ('MTS' - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), the leading telecommunications provider in Russia and the CIS, announces that Stream Digital LLC, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased 9,573,376 shares of common stock from Sistema Finance S.A. ('Sistema Finance'), a Luxembourg-based subsidiary of the Company's majority shareholder Sistema PJSFC. The shares represent 0.48% of share capital issued by MTS. The amount of the transaction totaled RUB 2,526.5 mln.

Stream Digital LLC acquired the shares of common stock from Sistema Finance under a sale and purchase agreement concluded prior to the launch of MTS's Repurchase Plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act. The agreement stipulates that Stream Digital acquire a number of shares from Sistema Finance proportional to the number of MTS shares of common stock (including shares of common stock represented by ADSs) Stream Digital acquires through the open market repurchase, such that Sistema's (together with its affiliated entities) aggregate percentage ownership and voting power in the Company remained substantially equal to its ownership as at the date of the commencement of the Repurchase Plan on September 6, 2017.

Under Russian legislation, MTS is required to disclose any own shares acquired by the Company or any of its subsidiaries. MTS will fully disclose the aggregate number of shares acquired during the period, what this represents in MTS' share capital, as well as price paid, during its next quarterly disclosure.

