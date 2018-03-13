Moelis & Company : Prices Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Moelis & Company (the “Company”) (NYSE:MC), a leading global independent
investment bank, today announced the pricing of the previously announced
public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a
public offering price of $51.00 per share, which is expected to yield
gross proceeds of approximately $255.0 million, before deducting
underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
The offering is expected to close on March 14, 2018 subject to customary
closing conditions.
The proceeds of the sale of shares of Class A common stock being offered
will be used to repurchase the same number of shares of Class A common
stock or partnership or other equity interests that are exchangeable or
convertible into shares of Class A common stock from certain of the
Company’s Managing Directors and former employees; as a result, the
number of fully diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding,
which includes all outstanding shares of Class A common stock and
partnership and other equity interests exchangeable into shares of Class
A common stock, will not increase as a result of the offering. Moelis &
Company will not retain any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A
common stock. The Company is conducting the offering to facilitate
organized liquidity in its Class A common stock and to increase the
public float of its Class A common stock.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint
book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made
pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, prospectus and
prospectus supplement filed by the Company. Copies of the preliminary
prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained
from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West
Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: (212)
902-9316 or e-mail: [email protected];
or UBS Investment Bank, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of
the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or e-mail: [email protected].
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed by
the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was
declared effective on December 16, 2016. This press release shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction
in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that
provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client
base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The
Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering
comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major
industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise
clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and
acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets
transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its
clients with 750 employees in 19 geographic locations in North and South
America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the Company’s
current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and
financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements
by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,”
“potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,”
“approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,”
“anticipates,” or the negative version of these words or other
comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various
risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important
factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially
from those indicated in these statements. We undertake no obligation to
publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a
result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A further
list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can
be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form
10-K. These documents and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov
or on request from the Company.
