Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moelis & Co    MC

MOELIS & CO (MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Moelis & Company : Prices Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 02:59am CEST

Moelis & Company (the “Company”) (NYSE:MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced the pricing of the previously announced public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, which is expected to yield gross proceeds of approximately $302 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2018 subject to customary closing conditions.

The proceeds of the sale of shares of Class A common stock being offered will be used to repurchase the same number of shares of Class A common stock or partnership or other equity interests that are exchangeable or convertible into shares of Class A common stock from certain of the Company’s Managing Directors and former employees. Accordingly, the number of fully diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding, which includes all outstanding shares of Class A common stock and partnership and other equity interests exchangeable into shares of Class A common stock, will not increase as a result of the offering. Moelis & Company will not retain any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock. The Company is conducting the offering to facilitate organized liquidity in its Class A common stock and to increase the public float of its Class A common stock.

The underwriters propose to offer the shares of Class A common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to the right to reject any order in whole or in part.

J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 24, 2017, prospectus and prospectus supplement filed by the Company. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 or e-mail [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 19 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These documents and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov or on request from the Company.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOELIS & CO
02:59aMOELIS & COMPANY : Prices Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
BU
08/01MOELIS & COMPANY : Commences Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
BU
07/27MOELIS : & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/23MOELIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23MOELIS & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors..
AQ
07/23MOELIS & COMPANY : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; Special Divide..
BU
07/15MOELIS : Deddens-Sowinski Wedding
AQ
07/09MOELIS & COMPANY : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host a ..
BU
07/02MOELIS & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/26Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Invesco and Three More Asset Management ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Moelis launches 5M-share public stock offering 
08/01MOELIS & COMPANY : An Undercovered But Pricey Dividend Gem 
07/23Moelis & Company, Inc. (MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
07/23Moelis & Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/23Moelis declares $0.47 regular dividend and $1.50 special dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 880 M
EBIT 2018 225 M
Net income 2018 174 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,81%
P/E ratio 2018 23,09
P/E ratio 2019 20,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,56x
Capitalization 3 466 M
Chart MOELIS & CO
Duration : Period :
Moelis & Co Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOELIS & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 64,1 $
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth David Moelis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Navid Mahmoodzadegan Co-President, Director & Managing Director
Jeff Raich Co-President, Director & Managing Director
Elizabeth Ann Crain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Joe W. Simon Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOELIS & CO27.32%3 466
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.11.77%33 003
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-25.26%25 372
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-26.42%14 689
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.0.00%7 046
LAZARD LTD3.43%6 902
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.