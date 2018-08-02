Moelis & Company : Prices Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Moelis & Company (the “Company”) (NYSE:MC), a leading global independent
investment bank, today announced the pricing of the previously announced
public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, which
is expected to yield gross proceeds of approximately $302 million,
before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated
offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2018
subject to customary closing conditions.
The proceeds of the sale of shares of Class A common stock being offered
will be used to repurchase the same number of shares of Class A common
stock or partnership or other equity interests that are exchangeable or
convertible into shares of Class A common stock from certain of the
Company’s Managing Directors and former employees. Accordingly, the
number of fully diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding,
which includes all outstanding shares of Class A common stock and
partnership and other equity interests exchangeable into shares of Class
A common stock, will not increase as a result of the offering. Moelis &
Company will not retain any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A
common stock. The Company is conducting the offering to facilitate
organized liquidity in its Class A common stock and to increase the
public float of its Class A common stock.
The underwriters propose to offer the shares of Class A common stock
from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through
brokers in brokerage transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, or to
dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods
of sale, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices
related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices,
subject to the right to reject any order in whole or in part.
J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running
managers for the offering. The offering is being made pursuant to an
effective shelf registration statement filed by the Company with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 24, 2017, prospectus
and prospectus supplement filed by the Company. Copies of the
preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be
obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204; or
BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200
North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 or e-mail [email protected].
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that
provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client
base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The
Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering
comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major
industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise
clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and
acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets
transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its
clients from 19 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe,
the Middle East, Asia and Australia.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the Company’s
current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and
financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements
by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,”
“potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,”
“approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,”
“anticipates,” or the negative version of these words or other
comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various
risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important
factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially
from those indicated in these statements. We undertake no obligation to
publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a
result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A further
list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can
be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form
10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These documents and subsequent
filings are available online at www.sec.gov
or on request from the Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801006119/en/