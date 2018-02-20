Log in
MOL : Publication of MOL Group's Q4 and Full Year 2017 results and 2018 outlook

02/20/2018 | 12:11am CET

19-02-2018

MOL Plc. has published the following documents today:

Highlights of the period:

  • Robust simplified free cash flow of USD 1.41bn in 2017 as Clean CCS EBITDA reached USD 2.45bn, well above the USD 2.3bn upgraded guidance, while organic capex was at USD 1.04bn. Clean CCS EBITDA came in at USD 574mn in Q4 2017.
  • Downstream posted Clean CCS EBITDA of USD 1.18bn benefitting from refining macro tailwinds and efficiency gains related to the NxDSP program
  • Consumer Services EBITDA rose to a new all-time high of USD 358mn, maintaining double-digit growth on continued fuel and non-fuel margin expansion
  • Upstream more than doubled its free cash flow to 14 USD/boe in 2017 supported by advancing hydrocarbon prices, sustained efficiency gains and cost discipline
  • 2018 guidance: Clean CCS EBITDA delivery of around USD 2.2bn; organic capex at USD 1.1-1.3bn, including up to USD 300mn on strategic projects; Upstream production of around 110 mboepd and Downstream to deliver early results of the DS2022 program

Chairman-CEO Zsolt Hernádi commented: 'I am glad to say that 2017 was another year of delivering strong financial results, and equally importantly it was also a year of visible progress along our transformation journey set out in the MOL 2030 strategy. We comfortably beat our upgraded earnings targets with increasing contribution from all businesses. Upstream more than doubled its free cash flow contribution, Downstream EBITDA increased further from a high base, while Consumer Services sustained its double-digit earnings growth. Regarding strategic transformation, our flagship chemicals (polyol) project made major progress and we have been launching new, innovative mobility-related services. We are starting 2018 with a strong momentum with crucial investment decisions ahead of us. We are also expecting to deliver around USD 2.2bn EBITDA this year, which will allow us to fund our transformational projects as well as the rising dividends to our shareholders.'

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:
Tel: + 36 1 464 1395
Email: [email protected]

MOL plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 23:10:00 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 16 660 M
EBIT 2017 1 479 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,92%
P/E ratio 2017 8,78
P/E ratio 2018 8,90
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capitalization 9 416 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,90 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
György Mosonyi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sándor Fasimon Chief Operating Officer
József Farkas Simola Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOL PLC20.15%9 454
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-8.58%323 969
BP-10.13%131 040
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP--.--%115 501
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP2.94%115 501
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES1.74%92 774
