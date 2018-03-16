Molecular Partners AG : Molecular Partners Publishes Audited Financial Results and Annual Report 2017

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Molecular Partners AG (SWX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies*, today published its audited Financial Results for 2017 and the company's 2017 Annual Report.

The audited Financial Results for 2017 and the company's 2017 Annual Report are available on the investors section of the company's website.

Financial Calendar

April 18, 2018 - Annual General Meeting

April 26, 2018 - Q1 2018 Management Statement

August 30, 2018 - Publication of 2018 Half-year Results

November 01, 2018 - Q3 2018 Management Statement

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapies. With a management team that includes many of the founding scientists, the company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on ophthalmology and oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

*DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG

