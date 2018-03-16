Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Molecular Partners AG    MOLN   CH0256379097

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG (MOLN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Molecular Partners Publishes Audited Financial Results and Annual Report 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 07:05am CET

MEDIA RELEASE

Molecular Partners Publishes Audited Financial Results and Annual Report 2017

Zurich-Schlieren, March 16, 2018. Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies*, today published its audited Financial Results for 2017 and the company's 2017 Annual Report.

The audited Financial Results for 2017 and the company's 2017 Annual Report are available on the investors section of the company' website.

Financial Calendar

April 18, 2018

Annual General Meeting

April 26, 2018

Q1 2018 Management Statement

August 30, 2018

Publication of 2018 Half-year Results

November 01, 2018

Q3 2018 Management Statement

http://investors.molecularpartners.com/financial-calendar-and-events/

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapies. With a management team that includes many of the founding scientists, the company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on ophthalmology and oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

For further details, please contact:

Patrick Amstutz, CEO

Andreas Emmenegger, CFO

[email protected]

[email protected]

Tel: +41 44 755 77 00

Tel: +41 44 755 77 00

Rolf Schläpfer

Susan A. Noonan

Hirzel.Neef.Schmid.Counselors

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

[email protected]

[email protected]

Tel: +41 43 344 42 42

Tel.: +1 212 966 3650

*DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Molecular Partners AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
07:05aMolecular Partners Publishes Audited Financial Results and Annual Report 2017
TE
07:02aMOLECULAR PARTNERS AG : Molecular Partners Publishes Audited Financial Results a..
AC
07:01aMOLECULAR PARTNERS : Publishes Audited Financial Results and Annual Report 2017
AQ
03/06MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG : Molecular Partners to Present at The Cowen and Company 3..
AC
02/19Molecular Partners’ collaboration partner Allergan exercises the third ..
TE
02/19MOLECULAR PARTNERS : rsquo; collaboration partner Allergan exercises the third o..
AQ
02/19MOLECULAR PARTNERS : rsquo; Collaboration Partner Allergan Exercises the Third O..
AQ
02/19MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG : Molecular Partners’ Collaboration Partner Allergan Exerc..
AC
02/08MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG : Molecular Partners Reports Significant Progress of Pipel..
AC
02/08Molecular Partners reports significant progress of pipeline and preliminary u..
TE
More news
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2018 24,5 M
EBIT 2018 -30,0 M
Net income 2018 -30,8 M
Finance 2018 106 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 18,0x
EV / Sales 2019 15,5x
Capitalization 547 M
Chart MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Duration : Period :
Molecular Partners AG Technical Analysis Chart | MOLN | CH0256379097 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,6  CHF
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Amstutz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jörn Aldag Chairman
Andreas Emmenegger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tobias Stumpp Chief Scientific Officer
Andreas Harstrick Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG4.56%579
GILEAD SCIENCES13.20%107 051
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.36%44 421
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-10.16%36 288
GENMAB22.74%12 757
BLUEBIRD BIO INC23.64%11 164
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.