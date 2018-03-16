Molecular Partners Publishes Audited Financial Results and Annual Report 2017

Zurich-Schlieren, March 16, 2018. Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies*, today published its audited Financial Results for 2017 and the company's 2017 Annual Report.

The audited Financial Results for 2017 and the company's 2017 Annual Report are available on the investors section of the company' website.

Financial Calendar

April 18, 2018 Annual General Meeting April 26, 2018 Q1 2018 Management Statement August 30, 2018 Publication of 2018 Half-year Results November 01, 2018 Q3 2018 Management Statement

http://investors.molecularpartners.com/financial-calendar-and-events/

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapies. With a management team that includes many of the founding scientists, the company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on ophthalmology and oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

For further details, please contact:

Patrick Amstutz, CEO Andreas Emmenegger, CFO [email protected] [email protected] Tel: +41 44 755 77 00 Tel: +41 44 755 77 00 Rolf Schläpfer Susan A. Noonan Hirzel.Neef.Schmid.Counselors S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC [email protected] [email protected] Tel: +41 43 344 42 42 Tel.: +1 212 966 3650

*DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG