Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mologen AG    MGN   DE0006637200

MOLOGEN AG (MGN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 07:05am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MOLOGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.03.2018 / 07:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018 German: http://www.mologen.com/de/investoren-presse/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte.html English: http://www.mologen.com/en/investor-relations-press/publications/financial-reports.html


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

644313  15.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=644313&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOLOGEN AG
07:05aMOLOGEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
03/14MOLOGEN AG : Successful capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR4.99 million
EQ
03/05MOLOGEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/01MOLOGEN AG : Issuance of first tranche of convertible bonds pursuant to existing..
EQ
03/01MOLOGEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/28MOLOGEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
02/23MOLOGEN : Signs License Deal for China and Global Co-Development Agreement with ..
AQ
02/21MOLOGEN AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 2.12 EUR for 14.75 existing shares
FA
02/20MOLOGEN : enters into financing agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean's European High ..
EQ
02/20MOLOGEN AG : Financing agreement to subscribe convertible bonds for an aggregate..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3,03 M
EBIT 2017 -18,4 M
Net income 2017 -18,4 M
Finance 2017 165 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 -28,9x
EV / Sales 2018 10,3x
Capitalization 77,6 M
Chart MOLOGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Mologen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MGN | DE0006637200 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MOLOGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,0 €
Spread / Average Target 524%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mariola Söhngen CEO, Head-Research & Development
Oliver Krautscheid Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Miller Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Baumann Chief Medical Officer
Susanne Klimek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLOGEN AG-7.42%96
GILEAD SCIENCES13.15%106 186
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.62%44 972
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.35%37 018
GENMAB21.96%12 830
BLUEBIRD BIO INC25.41%11 649
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.