Mologen : Dr Ignacio Faus appointed as new CEO of MOLOGEN AG

The Supervisory Board of biopharmaceutical Company MOLOGEN AG appointed
Dr Ignacio Faus as Member of the Executive Board and new Chief Executive
Officer (CEO) of MOLOGEN AG with effect from August 1, 2018.
Dr Faus has more than 25 years of experience in the life science
industry, with invaluable experience in fundraising, organizational
planning, strategic project evaluation, operational efficiency,
Business Development & Licensing (BD & L), etc. In 2006 he was one of
the founders of PALAU PHARMA, a biopharmaceutical company in the
inflammation and autoimmune disease space. For several years he managed
the investment – operational – divestment life cycle of the company,
until its final sale. He has also held a number of advisory roles,
consulting engagements, and Board of Directors positions in several
pharmaceutical, biotechnology and private equity organizations.
In his role as CEO of MOLOGEN, he will be in charge of Business
Development, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Partnering,
Production, and Strategy. Dr Mariola Söhngen has resigned from her post
as Chairwoman of the Executive Board on July 31, 2018 and will leave the
Executive Board effective October 31, 2018. In the interim period from
August 1, 2018 to October 31, 2018, Dr Söhngen will provide support as
an Executive Board Member without a specific area of responsibility,
cooperating with Dr Faus to ensure a smooth transition of the
chairmanship. Dr Söhngen had informed the Supervisory Board that she
will not extend her position as member of the Executive Board and CEO of
MOLOGEN AG beyond her initial contract ending on October 31, 2018.
Oliver Krautscheid, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MOLOGEN AG: “We
are delighted that Dr Faus, an extremely competent and international
biotech and pharma manager, will be the new CEO. He is an ideal choice
for this position with ample experience in the management of
biopharmaceutical companies. He also brings most valuable skills to
MOLOGEN. We would like to extend our special thanks to Dr Söhngen for
her outstanding commitment and the tremendous job she has done by
successfully transforming MOLOGEN from a research and development
company to one with a product and market-orientation. We believe MOLOGEN
is now well positioned for the future. We wish her all the best.”
“I am delighted to join MOLOGEN and look forward to working with a
strong team, in order to advance the Company´s portfolio of R&D
projects, and to succeed in creating value for our shareholders. The
Company is at the forefront of the exciting field of immuno- oncology,
with lefitolimod and other programs with great potential to address
unmet medical needs and improve patient lives,” comments Dr Ignacio Faus.
After the completion of his PhD in Biochemistry in 1988 (Indiana
University Bloomington, US), he achieved a Master of Business
Administration (MBA) in Finance, Innovation and Marketing from Kellogg
School of Management, Northwestern University, US in 1993, and also the
CEO Executive Education Program (PDG) at IESE Business School in
Barcelona (2004).
MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN AG is a biopharmaceutical Company and a pioneer in the field of
immunotherapy on account of its unique active agents and technologies.
Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN develops immunotherapies
for the treatment of infectious diseases.
The focus of the development work is on the product family of DNA-based
TLR9 agonists. This includes the lead compound lefitolimod and the
next-generation molecule family EnanDIM®.
The immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod is the Company’s lead compound
and is currently being investigated in a pivotal trial. It is regarded
as the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers a
broad and strong activation of the immune system. On account of this
mode of action, lefitolimod could potentially be used in various
indications. Lefitolimod is currently being developed within the
framework of a pivotal study for first line maintenance therapy for
colorectal cancer. Key data of the phase II IMPULSE study in small cell
lung cancer have been announced in April 2017, and the final analysis in
the first quarter 2018 confirmed the data. Furthermore, data from the
extension phase of the TEACH study in HIV have also been published in
2017. In addition, lefitolimod is currently being investigated in a
phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab
(Yervoy®) in various cancer indications. Along with various
checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod, which is being investigated as part
of a phase III clinical trial currently, is one of the few
near-to-market product candidates in the field of immuno-oncology.
MOLOGEN’s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat
diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.
MOLOGEN AG is a publicly listed Company, headquartered in Berlin. The
shares (ISIN, DE000A2LQ900/SIN: A2L Q90) are listed in the Prime
Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
www.mologen.com
Note about risk for future predictions
Certain information in this report contains forward-looking
statements or the corresponding statements with negation or versions
deviating from this or comparable terminology. These are described as
forward-looking statements. In addition, all of the information given
here that refers to planned or future results of business areas, key
financial figures, developments of the financial situation or other
financial figures or statistical data, is to be understood as such
forward-looking statements. The company points out to investors that
they should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions
about actual future events. The company is not obligated and refuses to
accept any liability for the forward-looking statements and has no
obligation to update such statements in order to accurately reflect the
current situation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005393/en/