Molson Coors Brewing : Announces Lee Reichert Promoted to Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, following Sam Walker’s Public Service Appointment

DENVER, Colo., and MONTREAL, Quebec - Feb. 2, 2018 - Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced the Board of Directors' appointment of Lee Reichert as Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, effective February 28, 2018. Mr. Reichert will join the company's Enterprise Leadership Team and will maintain his current responsibility as Corporate Secretary. Mr. Reichert will replace Sam Walker, who has been appointed Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment by Governor John Hickenlooper, subject to confirmation by the Colorado Senate.

Mr. Reichert has held legal roles of successively greater responsibilities with Molson Coors since joining the company as the General Counsel of Molson Coors International in 2011. Mr. Reichert currently serves as the company's Deputy Chief Legal Officer, where he helps lead the company's mergers and acquisitions, innovation and international business growth agendas. Before joining the company, he was a distinguished business lawyer in private practice with various national law firms.

'Lee is an outstanding choice to lead our Legal and Corporate Affairs function,' said CEO Mark Hunter. 'He has a great track record, and is driven and focused on winning the right way.'

Mr. Walker joined the company in 2002, after a career in Washington, D.C. as a litigator in private law practice, and as a federal policy maker in the fields of labor, employment and education. He has served as chief legal officer since 2005, playing leading roles in the creation of the Miller Coors joint venture in the U.S. (2008), the acquisition of StarBev (2012) and the acquisition of MillerCoors and the Miller International business as a centerpiece divestiture in Anheuser Busch InBev's acquisition of SABMiller (2016).

Mark Hunter said, 'Sam Walker leaves an enduring impact on our business. When our company's history is written, his name will be central to the change and journey that we delivered across 2005-2018. In the MCBC book, this will be a massively important chapter.

'Anyone who knows Sam knows that he is motivated to serve others. His new role in public service is a wonderful and logical next step,' Mr. Hunter said.

About Molson Coors

