Molson Coors Brewing : Announces Lee Reichert Promoted to Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, following Sam Walker’s Public Service Appointment

02/04/2018 | 06:50am CET

DENVER, Colo., and MONTREAL, Quebec - Feb. 2, 2018 - Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced the Board of Directors' appointment of Lee Reichert as Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, effective February 28, 2018. Mr. Reichert will join the company's Enterprise Leadership Team and will maintain his current responsibility as Corporate Secretary. Mr. Reichert will replace Sam Walker, who has been appointed Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment by Governor John Hickenlooper, subject to confirmation by the Colorado Senate.

Mr. Reichert has held legal roles of successively greater responsibilities with Molson Coors since joining the company as the General Counsel of Molson Coors International in 2011. Mr. Reichert currently serves as the company's Deputy Chief Legal Officer, where he helps lead the company's mergers and acquisitions, innovation and international business growth agendas. Before joining the company, he was a distinguished business lawyer in private practice with various national law firms.

'Lee is an outstanding choice to lead our Legal and Corporate Affairs function,' said CEO Mark Hunter. 'He has a great track record, and is driven and focused on winning the right way.'

Mr. Walker joined the company in 2002, after a career in Washington, D.C. as a litigator in private law practice, and as a federal policy maker in the fields of labor, employment and education. He has served as chief legal officer since 2005, playing leading roles in the creation of the Miller Coors joint venture in the U.S. (2008), the acquisition of StarBev (2012) and the acquisition of MillerCoors and the Miller International business as a centerpiece divestiture in Anheuser Busch InBev's acquisition of SABMiller (2016).

Mark Hunter said, 'Sam Walker leaves an enduring impact on our business. When our company's history is written, his name will be central to the change and journey that we delivered across 2005-2018. In the MCBC book, this will be a massively important chapter.

'Anyone who knows Sam knows that he is motivated to serve others. His new role in public service is a wonderful and logical next step,' Mr. Hunter said.

About Molson Coors

With a story that starts in 1774, Molson Coors has spent centuries defining brewing greatness. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the world's beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen and Sharp's Doom Bar to Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, and Creemore Springs, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover. Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors, Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers, which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North American Index for the past seven years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company, visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'project,' 'will,' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historic in nature. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience, and present projections and expectations are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). These factors include, among others, our ability to successfully integrate the acquisition of MillerCoors; our ability to achieve expected tax benefits, accretion and cost savings and synergies; impact of increased competition resulting from further consolidation of brewers, competitive pricing and product pressures; health of the beer industry and our brands in our markets; economic conditions in our markets; additional impairment charges; our ability to maintain manufacturer/distribution agreements; changes in our supply chain system; availability or increase in the cost of packaging materials; success of our joint ventures; risks relating to operations in developing and emerging markets; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, including the regulation of distribution systems; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increase in the cost of commodities used in the business; the impact of climate change and the availability and quality of water; loss or closure of a major brewery or other key facility; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, including executing and realizing cost savings; our ability to successfully integrate newly acquired businesses; pension plan and other post-retirement benefit costs; failure to comply with debt covenants or deterioration in our credit rating; our ability to maintain good labor relations; our ability to maintain brand image, reputation and product quality; and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

News Media
Colin Wheeler, (303) 927-2443

Investor Relations
Dave Dunnewald, (303) 927-2334
or
Kevin Kim, (303) 927-2515

Molson Coors Brewing Company published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2018 05:49:05 UTC.

