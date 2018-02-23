Log in
MOLSON COORS BREWING (TAP)
Molson Coors : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

02/23/2018

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common shares of US$0.41 per share, payable March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on March 5, 2018. The quarterly dividend is payable to holders of Class A and Class B common stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company.

In addition, Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A) declared a quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.52 (the Canadian dollar equivalent of the dividend declared on Molson Coors stock), payable March 15, 2018, to its Class A and Class B exchangeable shareholders of record on March 5, 2018. The dividends declared in respect of the Class A and Class B Exchangeable Shares are eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

Overview of Molson Coors

With a story that starts in 1774, Molson Coors has spent centuries defining brewing greatness. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the world’s beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen and Sharp’s Doom Bar to Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs and Crispin Cider, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover.

Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors in the U.S., Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers, which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the past seven years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company, visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Molson Coors Canada Inc.

Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI) is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC). MCCI’s Class A and Class B exchangeable shares offer substantially the same economic and voting rights as the respective classes of common shares of MCBC, as described in MCBC’s annual proxy statement and Form 10-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, the trustee holder of MCBC’s special Class A voting stock and the special Class B voting stock has the right to cast a number of votes equal to the number of then outstanding Class A exchangeable shares and Class B exchangeable shares, respectively.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 226 M
EBIT 2018 1 740 M
Net income 2018 1 101 M
Debt 2018 9 573 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 15,61
P/E ratio 2019 14,49
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 18 242 M
Chart MOLSON COORS BREWING
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Brewing Technical Analysis Chart | TAP | US60871R2094 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BREWING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 94,4 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Hunter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey E. Molson Chairman
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Director
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLSON COORS BREWING-2.83%18 242
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-8.01%178 945
AMBEV SA5.60%109 355
HEINEKEN-2.20%60 054
HEINEKEN HOLDING-1.99%28 546
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-2.38%24 758
