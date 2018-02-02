Log in
MOLSON COORS CANADA INC.
Molson Coors : Announces Lee Reichert Promoted to Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, following Sam Walker’s Public Service Appointment

02/02/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced the Board of Directors’ appointment of Lee Reichert as Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, effective February 28, 2018. Mr. Reichert will join the company’s Enterprise Leadership Team and will maintain his current responsibility as Corporate Secretary. Mr. Reichert will replace Sam Walker, who has been appointed Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment by Governor John Hickenlooper, subject to confirmation by the Colorado Senate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005628/en/

Lee Reichert (Photo: Business Wire)

Lee Reichert (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Reichert has held legal roles of successively greater responsibilities with Molson Coors since joining the company as the General Counsel of Molson Coors International in 2011. Mr. Reichert currently serves as the company’s Deputy Chief Legal Officer, where he helps lead the company’s mergers and acquisitions, innovation and international business growth agendas. Before joining the company, he was a distinguished business lawyer in private practice with various national law firms.

“Lee is an outstanding choice to lead our Legal and Corporate Affairs function,” said CEO Mark Hunter. “He has a great track record, and is driven and focused on winning the right way.”

Mr. Walker joined the company in 2002, after a career in Washington, D.C. as a litigator in private law practice, and as a federal policy maker in the fields of labor, employment and education. He has served as chief legal officer since 2005, playing leading roles in the creation of the Miller Coors joint venture in the U.S. (2008), the acquisition of StarBev (2012) and the acquisition of MillerCoors and the Miller International business as a centerpiece divestiture in Anheuser Busch InBev’s acquisition of SABMiller (2016).

Mark Hunter said, “Sam Walker leaves an enduring impact on our business. When our company’s history is written, his name will be central to the change and journey that we delivered across 2005-2018. In the MCBC book, this will be a massively important chapter.”

“Anyone who knows Sam knows that he is motivated to serve others. His new role in public service is a wonderful and logical next step,” Mr. Hunter said.

About Molson Coors

With a story that starts in 1774, Molson Coors has spent centuries defining brewing greatness. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the world’s beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen and Sharp’s Doom Bar to Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, and Creemore Springs, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover. Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors, Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers, which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North American Index for the past seven years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company, visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.


© Business Wire 2018
