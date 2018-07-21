Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits Product in the U.S., including Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands Due to Possible Health Risk

Log in
07/21/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall in the United States, including Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands, of certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits product.  These products contain whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Products Included in the Recall
Products Included in the Recall


Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide.  No other Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

DescriptionRetail UPCBest When Used By Dates 
 
RITZ BITS CHEESE

BIG BAG

3 OZ		0 44000 00677 807 MAR 19

thru

13 APR 19		 
RITZ BITS CHEESE

1 OZ		0 44000 02025 507 MAR 19

thru

13 APR 19		 
RITZ BITS CHEESE

12 PACK CARTON		0 44000 02032 308 MAR 19

thru

13 APR 19		 
RITZ BITS CHEESE

30 PACK CARTON		0 44000 01309 703 MAR 19

thru

13 APR 19		 
RITZ BITS CHEESE

1.5 OZ		0 44000 00929 803 MAR 19

thru

13 APR 19		 
RITZ BITZ CHEESE

 3 OZ GO PACKS		0 44000 03215 907 MAR 19

thru

12 APR 19		 
10.8OZ RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES0 44000 88211 214 JAN 19

thru

11 FEB 19		 
1.35 OZ RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES0 44000 00211 414 JAN 19

thru

11 FEB 19		 
10.8 OZ RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE0 44000 04566 105 FEB 19

06 FEB 19		 
1.35 OZ RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE0 44000 04567 805 FEB 19

06 FEB 19		 
 

10.8 OZ RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE		0 44000 04577 704 FEB 19

05 FEB 19		 
1.35 OZ RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE0 44000 04578 404 FEB 19

05 FEB 19		 
10.8 OZ RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE0 44000 04579 106 FEB 19

07 FEB 19

08 FEB 19		 
1.35 OZ RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE0 44000 04580 706 FEB 19

07 FEB 19

08 FEB 19		 
MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY

20 PACK		0 44000 04100 701 FEB 19

thru

04 FEB 19		 
MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY

40 PACK		0 44000 04221 031 JAN 19

thru

05 FEB 19		 

There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date in connection with these products.  The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

Consumers who have these products should not eat them, and should discard any products they may have.  Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366 -1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

Contact:Laurie Guzzinati
 847-943-5678
 [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caf9506f-7657-47c4-adbe-c8f44191443c

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
