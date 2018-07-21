Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits Product in the U.S., including Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands Due to Possible Health Risk

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall in the United States, including Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands, of certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits product. These products contain whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of Salmonella.



Products Included in the Recall





Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates RITZ BITS CHEESE



BIG BAG



3 OZ 0 44000 00677 8 07 MAR 19



thru



13 APR 19 RITZ BITS CHEESE



1 OZ 0 44000 02025 5 07 MAR 19



thru



13 APR 19 RITZ BITS CHEESE



12 PACK CARTON 0 44000 02032 3 08 MAR 19



thru



13 APR 19 RITZ BITS CHEESE



30 PACK CARTON 0 44000 01309 7 03 MAR 19



thru



13 APR 19 RITZ BITS CHEESE



1.5 OZ 0 44000 00929 8 03 MAR 19



thru



13 APR 19 RITZ BITZ CHEESE



3 OZ GO PACKS 0 44000 03215 9 07 MAR 19



thru



12 APR 19 10.8OZ RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES 0 44000 88211 2 14 JAN 19



thru



11 FEB 19 1.35 OZ RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES 0 44000 00211 4 14 JAN 19



thru



11 FEB 19 10.8 OZ RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE 0 44000 04566 1 05 FEB 19



06 FEB 19 1.35 OZ RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE 0 44000 04567 8 05 FEB 19



06 FEB 19



10.8 OZ RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE 0 44000 04577 7 04 FEB 19



05 FEB 19 1.35 OZ RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE 0 44000 04578 4 04 FEB 19



05 FEB 19 10.8 OZ RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE 0 44000 04579 1 06 FEB 19



07 FEB 19



08 FEB 19 1.35 OZ RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE 0 44000 04580 7 06 FEB 19



07 FEB 19



08 FEB 19 MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY



20 PACK 0 44000 04100 7 01 FEB 19



thru



04 FEB 19 MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY



40 PACK 0 44000 04221 0 31 JAN 19



thru



05 FEB 19

There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date in connection with these products. The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

Consumers who have these products should not eat them, and should discard any products they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366 -1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caf9506f-7657-47c4-adbe-c8f44191443c