MONDI PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together ‘Mondi Group’ and ‘Mondi’) notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

7 February 2018

Disclosure of Acquisition or Disposal of Securities – Mondi plc

An announcement was made by Mondi on 5 February 2018 following a notification of a major shareholding under the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules by Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited. Following on from this on 6 February 2018, Mondi was notified of the same transaction under the South African requirements.

Therefore, in accordance with section 122 of the South African Companies Act, 71 of 2008 and Regulation 121 of the South African Companies Regulations, 2011, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc advise the market of the following:

On 6 February 2018, Mondi plc was advised that Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited disposed of a beneficial interest in securities of Mondi plc, such that the total of all beneficial interests of the securities of that class held by it are now 4.934% of the total issued securities of the class.

