Mondi : transforms office paper portfolio focused on consumer needs

03 August 2018

Vienna, 30 July 2018 - Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, is transforming its office paper portfolio, with focus on the needs of the consumer for a clearly structured premium and universal office paper offering. Therefore, instead of differentiating between B and C paper qualities, Mondi is launching a universal office paper that combines the best features of both grades and holds a unique position on the market in terms of whiteness.The new strategy applies to Mondi's office paper brands IQ and MAESTRO®, which take two of the top five spots for paper mill brand awareness in Europe according to the latest EMGE cut-size and brand positioning survey.

"With our new approach, we are initiating a significant change in the office paper market," says Johannes Klumpp, Marketing & Sales Director, Mondi Uncoated Fine Paper. "Through our own market research, we have learned that our consumer care most about the whiteness, the runnability and the appeal of our paper. That was the driving force behind our new office portfolio strategy, which builds on the strengths of our Mondi mills."

Mondi's market research across several European countries showed that the difference between universal office papers, traditionally separated into B and C qualities, is becoming smaller and smaller, with the key differentiator being whiteness. Mondi's new strategy disrupts this outdated classification and instead differentiates between premium papers and a single universal quality. Today's end-users value premium quality paper for high-end company communication materials, while one universal product is sufficient for everyday office needs. Mondi's new office portfolio offers customers the best of both worlds.



High-bulk lightweight premium office paper launched



Within premium qualities, Mondi is launching another innovation with the new portfolio: A high-bulk office paper with a weight of 75 g/m2. The new product looks and feels like a high quality 80 g/m2 paper, offering great opacity and the high whiteness customers expect of a premium paper, combined with the efficiency of a lightweight sheet.



Produced by Mondi mills in Austria and Slovakia, both of the new products in the premium and universal segments are FSC™ or PEFC™ and EU Ecolabel certified.



Strong distribution partners for Mondi's mill brands



In the B2B environment, Mondi cooperates with merchants partners throughout Europe and in overseas markets to sell its office portfolio. Mondi's IQ portfolio is exclusively distributed by Europapier in Central Eastern Europe. "Feedback from our customers across Europe has been very positive towards Mondi's new office range," says Wolfgang Riedl, Purchase & Product Manager for office papers at Europapier. "IQ smart convinces with its above-average thickness, its perceptibly bulky feel and its fresh and cool white shade. Its excellent opacity is ideal for duplex printing and it offers superior quality in terms of inkjet printability. IQ economy+, on the other hand, is a very efficient office paper with great runnability and a new and improved high whiteness."

In Germany, Mondi works closest with IGEPA, the exclusive distributor of MAESTRO® in that market. "Our customers appreciate the sharp focus of Mondi's new portfolio," says Bernd Loschelder, Business Unit Director Office & Packaging of IGEPA Germany. "The new MAESTRO® beat creates an 80 g/m² premium experience at 75 g/m² and thus offers more value per sheet, making it a very unique solution on the market. MAESTRO® standard+, on the other hand, is a multi-purpose paper for everyday office needs. It offers high whiteness, and it is smoother than the previous qualities."



Mondi's unique TRIOTEC® sandwich technology



The Group's new strategy makes use of its assets in its paper mills, including the patented TRIOTEC® technology in Mondi Neusiedler. As its name indicates, TRIOTEC® technology combines three layers that are sandwiched together into one product. While the outer layer of all TRIOTEC® papers contain sustainably produced and certified virgin fibers, the middle layer can consist of various raw materials, such as recycled fibre or BCTMP (Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp). The benefits include excellent bulk, high opacity and increased paper stiffness, enabling perfect runnability for high-volume print jobs and minimizing machine downtime, as well as reduced machine wear thanks to low dusting.

"With the customer always in focus and together with our strong merchant partners, we are convinced that the time is right to transform how we position and sell our office papers and make this change happen on the market," concludes Johannes Klumpp.



Pictures of IQ ECONOMY+

Pictures of IQ SMART

Pictures of MAESTRO STANDARD+

Pictures of MAESTRO BEAT

