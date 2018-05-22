Monex : Announcement of Changes in Organization and Personnel
TOKYO, May 22, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces changes in organization and personnel of its group companies named below:
Monex Group, Inc.
Monex, Inc.
I. Monex Group, Inc.
1. Organizational Change
The Company will establish Investment Business Office effective June 1, 2018.
2. Personnel Change
Effective June 1, 2018
Name
New Position
Current Position
Seiichiro Wada
General Manager, Investment Business Office
General Manager, Monex Zero Office
Kazuyoshi Arai
General Manager, Monex Zero Office
－
II. Monex, Inc.
1. Organizational Change
Monex, Inc. will make the following organizational changes effective May 25, 2018.
- Consolidate Public Relations Office and Sales Planning Department into a new Sales Planning & Public Relations Department in Sales Division
2.Personnel Change
Effective May 25, 2018
Name
New Position
Current Position
Tadashi Fukushima
General Manager,
Sales Planning & Public Relations Department
General Manager,
Sales Planning Department
Effective June 1, 2018
Name
New Position
Current Position
Emiko Yokohara
General Manager,
Quality Management Office
－
