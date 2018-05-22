Monex : Announcement of Changes in Organization and Personnel

Announcement of Changes in Organization and Personnel

TOKYO, May 22, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces changes in organization and personnel of its group companies named below:

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex, Inc.

I. Monex Group, Inc.

1. Organizational Change The Company will establish Investment Business Office effective June 1, 2018.

2. Personnel Change Effective June 1, 2018

Name New Position Current Position Seiichiro Wada General Manager, Investment Business Office General Manager, Monex Zero Office Kazuyoshi Arai General Manager, Monex Zero Office －

II. Monex, Inc.

1. Organizational Change

Monex, Inc. will make the following organizational changes effective May 25, 2018.

- Consolidate Public Relations Office and Sales Planning Department into a new Sales Planning & Public Relations Department in Sales Division

2.Personnel Change

Effective May 25, 2018

Name New Position Current Position Tadashi Fukushima General Manager, Sales Planning & Public Relations Department General Manager, Sales Planning Department Effective June 1, 2018

Name New Position Current Position Emiko Yokohara General Manager, Quality Management Office －

