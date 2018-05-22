Monex : Announcement of Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

Announcement of Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

TOKYO, May 22, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that the Company decided today to propose partial amendment to its Articles of Incorporation as described below at the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which is scheduled to be held on June 23, 2018.

1. Purpose of partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation The Company proposes to change the number of Directors specified in Article 18 (Number of Directors) of the existing Articles of Incorporation from not more than eleven (11) to not more than nine (9) for the purpose to facilitate flexible decision making as the business fields of the Company and its group companies expand.

2. Details of the proposed amendment The following are the details of the amendment.

(The underlined portions are proposed to be amended.)

Existing Articles of Incorporation Proposed amendment Article 18. (Number of Directors) The Company shall have not more than eleven (11) Directors. Article 18. (Number of Directors) The Company shall have not more than nine (9) Directors.

3. Schedule

Date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to resolve the partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation:

June 23, 2018 (scheduled)

Effective date of the amendment:

June 23, 2018 (scheduled)

The Company will propose to the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (scheduled to be held on June 23, 2018) to resolve the matters listed below:

Proposal No.1: Proposal No.2:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Election of nine (9) Directors

