MONEX GROUP, INC. (8698)
Monex : Announcement on Completion of Payment Regarding Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

07/27/2018 | 04:57am CEST

Announcement on Completion of Payment Regarding Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

TOKYO, July 27, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has completed today the procedure of payment regarding disposition of its treasury shares as stock remuneration, which was resolved by its board of directors on July 9, 2018, as follows. Please refer to the "Announcement on Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration" on July 9, 2018 for more detail.

Outline of disposition

(1)Class and number of shares to be disposed of

366,700 shares of the common stock of the Company

(2)Disposal value

JPY 622 per share

(3)Total disposal value

JPY 228,087,400

(4)Recipients of disposed shares

Managing directors of the Company (excluding outside directors)

2 persons, 16,400 shares

Executive officers of the Company (*)

7 persons, 166,100 shares

Executive directors of the Company, managing directors and executive directors of the Company's subsidiaries 20 persons, 184,200 shares

(*) Executive officers concurrently serving as managing directors are included in managing directors.

(5)Date of disposition

July 27, 2018

Contact:

Akiko Kato

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:56:04 UTC
