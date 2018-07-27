Monex : Announcement on Completion of Payment Regarding Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

Announcement on Completion of Payment Regarding Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

TOKYO, July 27, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has completed today the procedure of payment regarding disposition of its treasury shares as stock remuneration, which was resolved by its board of directors on July 9, 2018, as follows. Please refer to the "Announcement on Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration" on July 9, 2018 for more detail.

Outline of disposition

(1)Class and number of shares to be disposed of 366,700 shares of the common stock of the Company (2)Disposal value JPY 622 per share (3)Total disposal value JPY 228,087,400 (4)Recipients of disposed shares Managing directors of the Company (excluding outside directors) 2 persons, 16,400 shares Executive officers of the Company (*) 7 persons, 166,100 shares Executive directors of the Company, managing directors and executive directors of the Company's subsidiaries 20 persons, 184,200 shares (*) Executive officers concurrently serving as managing directors are included in managing directors. (5)Date of disposition July 27, 2018

