Monex : Notice of the Year-end Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

Notice of the Year-end Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

TOKYO, May 22, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") announces that the following payment of dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 was resloved at the Board of Directors meeting in accordance with Article 47 of the Articles of Incorporation.

1.Particulars of dividend

Details of decision Recent dividend forecast (Announced on April 26, 2018) Previous term results (Year-end Dividend) Record date March 31, 2018 Same as left March 31, 2017 Dividend per share 6.30 yen Same as left 2.60 yen Total dividends 1,695 million yen － 730 million yen Effective Date June 4, 2018 － June 5, 2017 Dividend resource Retained earnings － Retained earnings

Dividend results per share

Dividend per share (yen) Interim Year-end Annual Total Results of FYE March 31, 2018 3.70 6.30 10.00 Results of FYE March 31, 2017 2.60 2.60 5.20

2. Background

The Company calculated the year-end dividends for FYE March 31, 2018 in consideration of share buyback and interim dividend during this fiscal year, with a target of a 100% total return ratio* as a percentage of net income attributable to owners of the Company. As a result, the total return ratio of this fiscal year is 100.3%.

We have revised the shareholder distribution policy and changed the total return ratio to target at 75% on a multi-year basis, Please refer to our press release "Revision of Shareholder Distribution Policy" dated on April 26, 2018.

* Total return ratio = (total dividends paid + total amount of share buyback) /net income attributable to owners of the Company

Contact: Akiko Kato, Toshiaki Koike Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano Corporate Communications Office Investor Relations, Financial Control Department Monex Group, Inc. Monex Group, Inc. +81-3-4323-8698 +81-3-4323-8698

