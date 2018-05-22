Monex : Notice of the Year-end Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

Log in
05/22/2018 | 04:50am CEST

Notice of the Year-end Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

TOKYO, May 22, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") announces that the following payment of dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 was resloved at the Board of Directors meeting in accordance with Article 47 of the Articles of Incorporation.

1.Particulars of dividend

Details of decision

Recent dividend forecast (Announced on April 26, 2018)

Previous term results (Year-end Dividend)

Record date

March 31, 2018

Same as left

March 31, 2017

Dividend per share

6.30 yen

Same as left

2.60 yen

Total dividends

1,695 million yen

730 million yen

Effective Date

June 4, 2018

June 5, 2017

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

Dividend results per share

Dividend per share (yen)

Interim

Year-end

Annual Total

Results of FYE March 31, 2018

3.70

6.30

10.00

Results of FYE March 31, 2017

2.60

2.60

5.20

2. Background

The Company calculated the year-end dividends for FYE March 31, 2018 in consideration of share buyback and interim dividend during this fiscal year, with a target of a 100% total return ratio* as a percentage of net income attributable to owners of the Company. As a result, the total return ratio of this fiscal year is 100.3%.

We have revised the shareholder distribution policy and changed the total return ratio to target at 75% on a multi-year basis, Please refer to our press release "Revision of Shareholder Distribution Policy" dated on April 26, 2018.

* Total return ratio = (total dividends paid + total amount of share buyback) /net income attributable to owners of the Company

Contact:

Akiko Kato, Toshiaki Koike

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:49:04 UTC
