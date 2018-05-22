Log in
Monex : Regarding Monthly Consolidated Financial Results (IFRS)

05/22/2018 | 04:50am CEST

Regarding Monthly Consolidated Financial Results (IFRS)

TOKYO, May 22, 2018 - Monex Group, Inc. (the "Company") today announces that from April 2018 onward, the Company decided to discontinue its disclosure of Monthly Consolidated Financial Results (IFRS).

The Company had been disclosing its total operating revenue and financial expenses in Monthly Consolidated Financial Results (IFRS). Since Coincheck, Inc. joined our group on April 16, 2018, our financial results on consolidated-basis now consists of both the online brokerage business and the crypto-asset business which are based on different business environments and profit structures. Hence, as a replacement to the current monthly disclosure, which only reveals genuine monthly numbers, the Company will keep disclosing the quarterly financial results to convey the financial analysis of the respective business segment in an appropriate manner.

As stated in the press release "Changes to the Monthly Business Metrics Disclosure Method" dated May 7, 2018, the Group's online brokerage subsidiaries will continue to disclose its business metrics through the respective website such as number of trade, DARTs, etc. Regarding the crypto-asset business, Coincheck, Inc. may decide in future to disclose its business metrics monthly on its own website going forward.

Contact: Akiko Kato, Toshiaki Koike

Corporate Communications Office

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Investor Relations, Financial Control Dept. Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

This material was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:49:04 UTC
