Moneysupermarket com : Acquisition of Decision Technologies Limited

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC acquisition of home communications comparison business Decision Technologies Limited

7 August 2018

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (the 'Company') is pleased to confirm the satisfactory completion of the UK merger control process in respect of its proposed acquisition of Decision Technologies Limited ('Acquisition'). The final condition for completion of the Acquisition has now been met. The Company expects the Acquisition to complete in the next two weeks.

Following the Acquisition we look forward to helping more people save more money from their home bills, by making it easier for people to find the best deals in the market across many categories, especially the growing home communications market.

Darren Drabble

Company Secretary