Monks Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

RNS Number : 2864F
Monks Investment Trust PLC
19 February 2018
The Monks Investment Trust PLC
16 February 2018
Legal Entity Identifier : 213800MRI1JTUKG5AF64
Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - including current year income
767.94p
Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - including current year income
764.12p
Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - excluding current year income
766.58p
Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - excluding current year income
762.76p
Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines
The fair value of the debentures is calculated using a closing market offer price.
