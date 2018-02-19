Log in
MONKS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (MNKS)
Monks Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/19/2018 | 01:06pm CET

RNS Number : 2864F

Monks Investment Trust PLC

19 February 2018

The Monks Investment Trust PLC

16 February 2018

Legal Entity Identifier : 213800MRI1JTUKG5AF64

Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - including current year income

767.94p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - including current year income

764.12p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - excluding current year income

766.58p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - excluding current year income

762.76p

Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines

The fair value of the debentures is calculated using a closing market offer price.

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVSFWFFUFASEIE

The Monks Investment Trust plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 12:05:01 UTC.

