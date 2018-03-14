Stock Monitor: Vivint Solar Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) ("MPS"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=MPWR. MPS reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 08, 2018. The chipmaker outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Monolithic Power Systems. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=VSLR

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Monolithic Power Systems most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=MPWR

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, MPS' revenue surged 24.9% to $129.4 million compared to $103.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $126.5 million.

During Q4 2017, MPS' GAAP gross margin was 55.0% compared to 54.5% for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin for the reported quarter was 55.7%, excluding the impact of $0.4 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets compared with non-GAAP gross margin of 55.4% for the prior quarter, excluding the impact of $0.4 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

For Q4 2017, MPS reported GAAP operating income of $25.1 million compared to $17.5 million for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating income was $38.2 million, excluding $11.9 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense compared to non-GAAP operating income of $29.0 million, excluding $10.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, for the year earlier corresponding quarter.

MPS' GAAP income before income taxes was $26.7 million in Q4 2017 compared to $18.4 million for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP income before income taxes for the reported quarter was $39.2 million, excluding $11.9 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense compared to $29.7 million in the year ago same period, excluding $10.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

For Q4 2017, MPS recorded GAAP net income of $12.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $16.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for Q4 2016.

The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP net income was $36.3 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects for Q4 2017 compared to non-GAAP net income of $27.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, excluding stock-based compensation income, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, for Q4 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2017 (FY17), MPS' revenue was $470.9 million, reflecting a 21.2% increase from revenue of $388.7 million for FY16.

For FY17, MPS reported GAAP net income of $65.2 million, or $1.50 per diluted share. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $52.7 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for FY16.

For FY17, MPS' non-GAAP net income was $127.5 million, or $2.93 per diluted share, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared to non-GAAP net income of $96.3 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan income, and related tax effects for FY16.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, MPS is forecasting revenue in the range of $122 million to $128 million. The Company is expecting GAAP gross margin between 54.8% and 55.8% and non-GAAP gross margin between 55.3% and 56.3%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Monolithic Power Systems' stock dropped 1.44%, ending the trading session at $123.70.

Volume traded for the day: 249.14 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 12.37%; previous three-month period ? up 9.67%; past twelve-month period ? up 35.99%; and year-to-date ? up 10.09%

After yesterday's close, Monolithic Power Systems' market cap was at $4.94 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 46.36.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Specialized industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors