MONRO INC (MNRO)
Monro, Inc. to Present at the 2018 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

02/28/2018 | 01:31pm CET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq:MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Brett Ponton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian D’Ambrosia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2018 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston, MA.  The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. EST.  A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (www.monro.com) and will be archived for two weeks.

About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,139 Company-operated stores, 103 franchised locations, five wholesale locations and two retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 27 states, serving the Mid-Atlantic and New England states and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest and Southeast. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNRO.

Brett Ponton
Chief Executive Officer
(585) 647-6400

Brian D’Ambrosia
Senior Vice President – Finance
Chief Financial Officer
(585) 647-6400

Effie Veres
FTI Consulting
(212) 850-5600

 

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 128 M
EBIT 2018 129 M
Net income 2018 62,9 M
Debt 2018 358 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 26,27
P/E ratio 2019 19,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 1 650 M
Chart MONRO INC
Duration : Period :
Monro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MNRO | US6102361010 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MONRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 67,6 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Ponton President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert E. Mellor Independent Chairman
Brian J. D'Ambrosia Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Paulette M. Kuehnert Vice President-Information Technology
Donald Glickman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONRO INC-8.78%1 650
AUTOZONE0.77%17 902
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.26%5 708
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC--.--%4 941
AUTONATION, INC.2.20%4 616
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-2.17%4 058
