Montezuma Mining : 12-Feb-2018 Key Consultants Appointed Key Consultants Appointed

In late 2017, Montezuma Mining Company Ltd ("Montezuma" or "Company") advised that test work on the hydrometallurgical processing of ores from the Butcherbird Manganese Project had exceeded expectations and achieved the required specification to produce high purity manganese products.

12 February 2018

KEY CONSULTANTS APPOINTED TO HIGH PURITY MANGANESE SCOPING STUDY TEAM

HIGHLIGHTS

Ø Simulus Engineering appointed to undertake hydrometallurgical process plant design study.

Ø Metal Bulletin appointed to provide global high purity manganese market assessment including battery grade manganese.

Ø Study timeline targeting completion mid April 2018.

In January of 2018, the Company announced the commencement of a Scoping Study into the production of high purity manganese from the Butcherbird Manganese ores using the innovative hydrometallurgical processing route developed by the Company in conjunction with CSIRO during 2017.

The Company is pleased to advise that two industry leading consulting groups have now been appointed to undertake key workstreams that are critical to the ongoing commercial studies.

Simulus Engineers will be completing the initial study into the hydrometallurgical plant design which will assess the commercial and engineering parameters around the scale up of the hydrometallurgical flowsheet.

Metal Bulletin have been appointed to provide a study of the high purity manganese markets including price and volume assessments both presently and projected future trends. The study will look at EMM, EMD and manganese sulphate for Li-Ion batteries.

ABOUT SIMULUS ENGINEERS

Simulus was founded in 2004 as a specialist process engineering and simulation business. Simulus are leaders in the development of innovative hydrometallurgical flowsheets to help the minerals industry meet the growing need for specialty, high purity and premium products. Their integrated engineering offering and in house piloting facilities enables rapid project development for their clients. They work with global partners to provide modular and skid mounted plant designs, enabling them to assist clients from initial scoping stages through to construction and commissioning.

ABOUT METAL BULLETIN

Metal Bulletin Group aims to provide leading pricing intelligence, including independent industry benchmarks, for the metal and mining industry. The group's global portfolio of news, analysis, conferences and insight services complement these price benchmarks. They are a completely impartial and independent price reporting agency and engage with all sides of the market, including sellers, buyers and traders, during the price discovery process.

ABOUT THE BUTCHERBIRD PROJECT

Montezuma's 100% owned Butcherbird Manganese Project host Australia's largest onshore manganese resource in multiple outcropping deposits.

The work that has been completed by CSIRO has successfully developed a hydrometallurgical flowsheet which can unlock the large volume of manganese metal contained within these deposits and positions Montezuma to be a producer of high purity, high value manganese prodcuts.

Prospect Tonnes (Mt) Mn (%) SiO2 (%) Fe (%) P2O5 (%) Al2O3 (%) Yanneri Ridge Inferred 48.0 10.7 43.0 11.1 0.262 10.7 Indicated 22.5 12.0 43.8 11.6 0.297 10.6 Additional Deposits Inferred 110.3 10.6 44.4 11.9 0.3 11.0 Total 180.8 10.8 43.9 11.7 0.3 10.9 JORC 2012 Butcherbird Mineral Resource Estimate2

Table 1.

There are no material changes to the assumptions used to provide the JORC 2012 Butcherbird Resource Estimate.

2 Reference: Montezuma Mining Company Ltd ASX release dated 12 October 2017

ABOUT HIGH PURITY MANGANESE

The flowsheet developed for Butcherbird is unique in that it is conducted at atmospheric pressure, ambient temperature and at a coarse grind size, all of which reduce costs over traditional approaches.

Whilst high purity manganese makes up only 10% of the manganese market by volume, it accounts for an estimated 40% of the total value in sales of the market3.

The production of high purity products from Butcherbird ores allows the Company to initiate commercial studies into becoming a producer of high value products rather than attemting to compete in the traditional bulk commodity manganese markets. This represents a transition from a large tonnage, low margin business opportunity, to a lower risk low tonnage high margin business in a strongly growing market.

