MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Moody's Corporation Investors (MCO)

02/10/2018 | 03:30am CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) investors concerning the Company and its directors and officers’ possible violations of state laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Moody's investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/moodys-corporation.

If you purchased Moody's stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 616 M
EBIT 2018 2 094 M
Net income 2018 1 353 M
Debt 2018 3 864 M
Yield 2018 1,12%
P/E ratio 2018 22,90
P/E ratio 2019 20,48
EV / Sales 2018 7,13x
EV / Sales 2019 6,65x
Capitalization 29 059 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MCO | US6153691059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 167 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry K. McKinnell Chairman
Tony Stoupas Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Basil L. Anderson Independent Director
Ewald Kist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION3.07%29 059
S&P GLOBAL INC2.31%44 194
RELX-15.24%42 696
RELX N.V.-13.23%42 601
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-9.49%28 159
EXPERIAN GROUP-6.23%19 585
